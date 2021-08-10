Analyzing Day 11 of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

Breaking down every throw from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on Day 11 of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition.

Here's a breakdown of Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's morning on Day 11 of 49ers training camp.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Completed just 12 of 21 throws (57 percent), and tossed one touchdown pass plus a pick in the end zone. He did this against a starting defense that was missing Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam. And only four of his completions went to wide receivers.

Garoppolo seems to play well only when multiple starters in the secondary are out. But today, he had to face Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams and Jimmie Ward. And so, Garoppolo struggled. It's getting harder and harder to justify handing him the starting job.

Through 11 days of camp, Garoppolo has completed 101 of 162 passes (62.3 percent), and thrown 6 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Meanwhile, Lance has completed 92 of 133 passes (69.2 percent), and thrown 12 touchdown passes and just 2 interceptions with the second-team offense.

Here's the play by play of Garoppolo's morning.

1. Completed a 15-yard touch pass over a defender to wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who was running a deep crossing route from left to right. This was Garoppolo's longest throw of the morning, and it was nice.

2. Rolled left and dumped the ball in the flat to George Kittle, who turned upfield and ran for 10 yards.

3. In a red zone drill, got tagged for a sack by D.J. Jones, then threw a strike to Richie James Jr. in the back of the end zone, but James dropped it.

4. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kittle, who was running a shallow cross in the red zone.

5. Got tagged for a sack by Dee Ford in the red zone, then threw a pass to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a slant route, but Fred Warner knocked it down.

6. Threw an incomplete pass over the head of Deebo Samuel, who was open running fade route in the end zone.

7. Threw an incomplete pass over the head of Trey Sermon in the flat.

8. Threw an incomplete pass to Aiyuk, who was running a curl against Jason Verrett. Aiyuk wasn't open.

9. Completed a 10-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a dig route on 3rd and 8.

10. Completed a 6-yard pass to Kittle over the middle.

11. Completed a 5-yard check down to Sermon.

12. Threw an inaccurate pass that Mohamed Sanu tipped to Emmanuel Moseley, who tipped it to Deebo Samuel, who made a diving grab for a gain of 10. Ugly play, but it looks clean in the scoresheet.

13. Completed a 15-yard pass over the middle to Kittle.

14. Threw a one-hopper at Samuel's feet.

15. Completed a 9-yard pass to Aiyuk, who was running a slant against Verrett.

16. On 3rd and goal from the 1, threw an incomplete pass to Samuel, who ran a slant against Moseley, who knocked down the throw.

17. Completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Samuel, who ran an end-zone fade route against Verrett.

18. Threw a short incomplete pass into the end zone intended for Aiyuk which Warner broke up.

19. Thought he saw man coverage, but it was zone, and threw an interception directly at Moseley, who was standing right in front of Garoppolo in the end zone waiting for the ball. I'd like to say this play is uncharacteristic of Garoppolo, but it's not. It's totally in his character.

20. Rolled right and completed a 5-yard dump off to Kittle.

21. Rolled left and completed a 3-yard dump off to Kittle.

TREY LANCE

Dominated the second-team defense as he has all of camp. Today, Lance completed 10 of 15 throws and tossed three touchdown passes. He has nothing left to prove against the backups. The 49ers need to start giving him reps with the starters so they can fairly evaluate him compared to Garoppolo.

Here's the play by play of Lance's morning.

1. Threw an incomplete pass up the right sideline to running back JaMycal Hasty, who was open. Cornerback B.W. Webb broke up the pass. A wide receiver probably would have caught it.

2. Ran a zone read up the middle for no gain.

3. Completed a check down to Elijah Mitchell in the left flat for no gain.

4. Completed a 5-yard pass to Mitchell in the red zone.

5. Threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Aiyuk, who ran a slant against Webb.

6. Ran a sprint option to the right (think Joe Montana to Dwight Clark) and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sanu, who was heavily covered. Impressive throw and catch.

7. Threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings, who ran a seam route from the slot.

8. Completed a 5-yard screen pass to Hasty.

9. Completed a 35-yard pass up the left sideline to Sherfield on 3rd and 3. Lance threw the pass with no hesitation, and it hit Sherfield perfectly in stride.

10. Threw an incomplete pass over the middle to Jennings.

11. Threw an incomplete pass to Sherfield, who ran a curl route on 3rd and 7. Ken Webster broke up the pass.

12. Threw the ball away in the face of pressure on third and goal from the 4.

13. Completed a 3-yard screen pass to tight end Charlie Woerner.

14. Completed a 13-yard pass to Sherfield, who ran an out route to the right.

15. Threw an incomplete pass to Sherfield, who ran another out route to the right. Ambry Thomas broke up the throw.

16. Dumped the ball to Ross Dwelley for 3 yards on 3rd and 7.

17. Scrambled to the right for 6 yards.

18. Scrambled up the middle for 3 yards.