Analyzing Day 16 of the 49ers Quarterback Comeptition

Breaking down every throw from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on Day 16 of the 49ers quarterback competition.

COSTA MESA -- Here's what happened on Day 16 of the 49ers quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Keep in mind, the 49ers practiced against the Los Angeles Chargers.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Started out hot. Completed 7 of his first 8 pass attempts, including a deep 50-yard touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin that was by far the best deep pass Garoppolo has thrown in years. He looked confident. Then he went to the red zone, and threw one pass that got picked off, and two others that should have gotten picked as well. After the third awful throw, the Chargers players and coaches started laughing at Garoppolo on the sideline. They have no respect for him. He completed just 2 of his final 9 pass attempts, and finished practice 9 of 17 with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

Here's the play by play of Garoppolo's morning.

1. Completed a 10-yard pass to Trent Sherfield who ran a dig route.

2. Completed a 15-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk, who ran a crossing route.

3. Completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin. After the play, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa walked off the field disgusted by his team's secondary. I wish I could write what he said.

4. Completed a 25-yard pass up the left sideline to Kyle Juszczyk, who was wide open.

5. Threw an incomplete pass intended for Deebo Samuel. Pass was overthrown.

6. Completed a short pass over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk, who ran a slant.

7. Completed a pass over the middle to Deebo Samuel.

8. Threw a pass behind Bradon Aiyuk, who spun around and caught the ball over the middle. Nice catch.

9. Overthrew a deep pass intended for Kyle Juszczyk.

10. Underthrew a deep pass intended for Deebo Samuel, who ran a corner route.

11. Threw an incomplete pass intended for Sherfield. Pass was badly underthrown.

12. In the red zone, floated a pass over Juszczyk's head and almost got intercepted by Derwin James, who let the ball bounce off both his hands.

13. Same drill, next throw. Garoppolo threw a pass off his back foot intended for Richie James in the left side of the end zone and got intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr., whom the 49ers could drafted, but instead traded down and took Aaron Banks, who's injured.

14. Same drill, next throw. Garoppolo threw a pass to Charlie Woerner, who ran a seam route, and nearly got intercepted again. At this point, the Chargers started yelling and laughing from the sideline. I don't blame them. Garoppolo makes entirely too much money to play this poorly.

15. Completed a touchdown pass to Woerner, who ran a seam route in the red zone.

16. Completed a short pass over the middle to Raheem Mostert.

17. Got the ball knocked out of his hand in the pocket by Joey Bosa.

18. Overthrew another pass.

TREY LANCE

Completed 12 of 17 passes with one drop and 2 touchdowns. Continued to play well against second-string defensive players. Also continued to hold the ball too long behind a terrible second-string offensive line and took five sacks. Lance will need to learn to either throw the ball quicker, or scramble quicker. One or the other. Make a decision. The good news is head coach Kyle Shanahan said after practice that Lance might get reps with the starters tomorrow.

Here's the play by play of Lance's morning.

1. Completed a check down pass in the right flat to JaMycal Hasty.

2. Underthrew a deep pass to Benjamin, who ran a crossing route from right to left. The pass got broken up.

3. Srambled left and threw a strike to River Cracraft on the left sideline.

4. Completed a check down pass to Hasty in the left flat.

5. Completed a check down pass to Wayne Gallman in the right flat.

6. Completed a pass over the middle to Mohamed Sanu.

7. Threw an incomplete pass intended for Deebo Samuel that got knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

8. Got sacked.

9. Ran a zone read to the left and gained two yards.

10. Scrambled right and completed a 20-yard strike on the run to Richie James Jr., who somehow didn't drop it.

11. Threw a strike to Brandon Aiyuk, who dropped the ball.

12. Got sacked.

13. Got sacked.

14. Got sacked.

15. In the red zone, completed a touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley, who ran a seam route.

16. Ran a sprint right option and completed a touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings.

17. Threw an incomplete check down pass intended for Hasty.

18. Completed a check down pass to Hasty.

19. Threw a strike downfield to Jordan Matthews, who got pushed out of bounds before he could get both feet in bounds. Incomplete.

20. On third down, completed a long throw to MyCole Pruitt to move the chains.

21. Got sacked.

22. Completed a pass over the middle to Jennings.

23. Completed a pass over the middle to River Cracraft, who ran a slant. Lance fit the ball between lots of defenders. Nice throw.