Analyzing the 49ers' Potentially Easy 2021 Schedule

The 49ers had horrendous luck last year, but their luck could change in 2021.

From the looks of it, their schedule will be much easier next season than it was last season. Of course, it's impossible to know just how good teams will be nine months from now -- they haven't even gone through free agency or the draft yet. Teams will change.

Still, check out the clubs the 49ers will face next season.

HOME OPPONENTS: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks.

ROAD OPPONENTS: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahwaks.

Four of the above teams finished last in their respective divisions in 2020 -- the Falcons, the Lions, the Eagles and the Jaguars. You'd figure a healthy 49ers team should be able to beat at least three of those teams.

The 49ers also will face the Bears in Chicago. The Bears head coach, Matt Nagy, is terrible and probably will get fired after 2021. And we don't know who their quarterback will be next season. So the 49ers could win this game, too.

The Tennessee Titans could lose their offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, in the next couple weeks, because multiple teams are interviewing Smith for their head-coaching vacancies. So the Titans could take a major step back next season. This is another potential win for the 49ers.

And then there are the six games against the NFC West opponents. In 2020, the injury-depleted Niners went 3-3 against the NFC West. You'd figure a healthy 49ers team could win at least four, maybe five games in their division next season.

Which means the 49ers easily could win 10 games or more in 2021 if things break their way for a change.

And they're due for some good luck.