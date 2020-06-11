Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Defensive Linemen

Defensive Lineman #1: Aldon Smith

Background: The 49ers drafted Aldon Smith seventh in the 2011 NFL Draft. Smith had a tremendous rookie season -- he set the 49ers’ rookie sack record with 14, and then set the 49ers’ single-season sack record with 19 the following season.

The budding superstar had a shortened stint with the team, as he only played four seasons in San Francisco. In those four seasons, he played in 50 of 64 regular season games. The team finished with 44 wins, 19 losses, and one tie over Smith’s four years. Smith also played in eight playoff games between 2011 and 2013.

Between 2011 and 2013 Smith totaled 42 sacks, which was 2nd in the NFL behind Jared Allen (45.5). Smith also has the second-most sacks by a 49er this decade with 44.

Decade Total Stat line (50 games/ 30 starts):

44 sacks - 81 QB hits - 6 forced fumbles - 2 fumbles recovered

152 tackles - 46 tackles for loss -

Decade Season Averages:

11 sacks - 20 QB hits - 1 forced fumble - .5 fumbles recovered

38 tackles - 11.5 tackles for loss

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 6 starts) :

5.5 sacks - 15 QB hits - 2 forced fumbles - 2 fumbles recovered

35 tackles - 14 tackles for loss

Awards:

PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team (2011)

1st Team All-Pro (1): 2012

Pro Bowl (1): 2012

NFC Defensive Player of the Month (1): November (2012)

NFC Defensive Player of the Week (1): Week 11 (2012)

Signature Moment: In 2012, set the 49ers single-season sack record with 19.5





Defensive Lineman #2: Justin Smith

Background: Drafted fourth by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft, the 49ers signed Justin Smith as a free agent in 2008. Smith signed a six-year $45 million contract, but ended up playing seven seasons with the team.

Smith, nicknamed the Cowboy, was the definition of an iron man. Missing only two games in his seven seasons, Smith was a consistent contributor for one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Last decade, Smith played and started 78 games over the span of five seasons. Over those five seasons, the 49ers were 50-29-1. Additionally, Smith started all eight of the 49ers’ playoff games while he was with the team.

Decade Total Stat Line (78 games/ 78 starts):

30.5 sacks - 77 QB hits - 7 forced fumbles - 3 fumbles recovered

286 tackles - 43 tackles for loss

Decade Season Averages:

6 sacks - 15.5 QB hits - 1.5 forced fumbles - .5 fumbles recovered

57 tackles - 8.5 tackles for loss

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

2 sacks - 10 QB hits - 0 forced fumbles - 0 fumbles recovered

35 tackles - 3 tackles for loss

Awards:

1st Team All-Pro (1): 2011

Pro Bowl (4): 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013

Signature Moment: Forcing Jeremy Maclin to fumble to secure a road win in Philadelphia.

Defensive Lineman #3: Ahmad Brooks

Background: Ahmad Brooks was drafted in the 2006 Supplemental Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, then waived by the Bengals after the 2008 preseason, and then was claimed off waivers by the 49ers.

Despite being claimed off waivers in 2008, Brooks didn’t play in a regular season game until 2009. In 2009 and 2010, he mostly served as a rotational pass rusher. Then in 2011, he became a full-time starter and remained as such for the next five seasons. Things most certainly worked out for Brooks and the 49ers, as the waiver claim played with the team for eight seasons. In 2012, Brooks signed a six-year $40.4 million contract extension.

Last decade, Brooks played in 106 regular season games, starting in 92 of them. The 49ers held a record of 57-54-1 during that frame. Brooks also appeared and started in all eight playoff games.

Brooks appeared in more games and has more sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss than any other 49ers defender within the past 10 years.

Decade Total Stat Line (106 games/ 92 starts):

45.5 sacks - 82 QB hits - 7 forced fumbles - 3 fumbles recovered

314 tackles - 66 tackles for loss

Decade Season Averages:

6.5 sacks - 12 QB hits - 1 forced fumbles - .5 fumbles recovered

45 tackles - 13 tackles for loss

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

6.5 sacks - 14 QB hits - 1 forced fumble - 0 fumbles recovered

28 tackles - 14 tackles for loss

Awards:

Pro Bowl (1): 2013

Signature Moment: Recording 4.5 sacks over the span of two road playoff games (2013 Wildcard Game @ Green Bay and 2013 Divisional Game @ Carolina).

Defensive Lineman #4: DeForest Buckner

Background: Buckner was drafted by the 49ers’ seventh in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since the moment he was drafted, Buckner has been a tremendous interior defensive lineman.

Over the course of the last four years, Buckner has played and started in 63 out of 64 possible games. Over that span, the 49ers had a record of 25 wins and 37 losses. Buckner also played and started all three of the 49ers’ playoff games last season.

Buckner has more sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles for loss than any other 49ers interior defensive lineman during the past ten years.

Decade Total Stat Line (63 games/ 63 starts):

28.5 sacks - 74 QB hits - 3 forced fumbles - 7 fumbles recovered

263 tackles - 38 tackles for loss

Decade Season Averages:

7 sacks - 18.5 QB hits - .75 forced fumbles - 1.75 fumbles recovered

66 tackles - 9.5 tackles for loss

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 3 starts) :

2.5 sacks - 4 QB hits - 1 forced fumble - 1 fumble recovered

12 tackles - 2 tackles for loss

Awards:

PFWA All-Rookie Team (2016)

2nd Team-All Pro (1): 2019

Pro Bowl (1): 2018

Signature Moment: Recording 1.5 sacks in the Super Bowl

Runner Up: Ray McDonald- 5 Years - 18.5 sacks - 31 QB Hits - 6 forced fumbles - 25 tackles for loss

K: Phil Dawson

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Ted Ginn Jr.

Safety: Dashon Goldson

Safety: Donte Whitner

Cornerback #1: Carlos Rogers

Cornerback #2: Richard Sherman

Cornerback #3: Tarell Brown

Linebacker #1: Navarro Bowman

Linebacker #2 : Patrick Willis

Linebacker #3: Fred Warner

Defensive Lineman #1: Aldon Smith

D-Lineman #2: Justin Smith

D-Lineman #3: Ahmad Brooks

D-Lineman #4: DeForest Buckner

*Defensive Flex*:

Right Tackle:

Right Guard:

Center:

Left Guard:

Left Tackle:

Tight End:

Wide Receiver #1:

Wide Receiver #2:

Wide Receiver #3:

Fullback:

Running Back #1:

Running Back #2:

Quarterback:

*Offensive Flex*:

Head Coach: