Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Secondary

Cornerback One: Carlos Rogers

Background: Drafted by the Washington Redskins ninth in the 2005 draft, Rogers spent his first six years in the NFL in Washington. Rogers then signed a one-year contract with the 49ers in August of 2011. The following season, Rogers re-signed with the team on a four-year deal, but only ended up playing two more seasons with the team.

Rogers was the 49ers’ number one corner between 2011 and 2013. Over the course of those three seasons Rogers appeared in all 48 regular season games, starting each of them. In those 48 games, the 49ers had a record of 36 wins, 11 losses, and one tie. Rogers also played in six of the 49ers eight playoff games. The 49ers were 3-3 in the playoff games Rogers played in.

With the addition of Rogers, the 49ers saw their pass defense improve from 24th ranked in 2010 to 16th in 2011. The 49ers finished with the 4th ranked pass defense in 2012 and the 7th ranked in 2013.

Decade Total Stat Line (48 games/ 48 starts):

9 Ints - 183 Int return yards - 1 TD return - 32 passes defensed

146 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - 3 fumbles recovered

Decade Season Averages:

3 Ints - 61 Int return yards - .33 TD returns - 11 passes defensed

49 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered

Decade Playoff Totals (6 games/ 5 starts):

0 Ints - 0 Int return yards - 0 TD returns - 5 passes defensed

34 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - 0 fumbles recovered

Awards: 2011: Pro Bowl and 2nd Team All-Pro

Signature Moment: Interceptions in three straight weeks (Weeks 3-5, 2011), with the last one returned for a touchdown.

Cornerback Two: Richard Sherman

Background: Sherman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. After spending his first seven years in Seattle, Sherman signed a three-year $27 million contract with the 49ers.

Sherman has been the 49ers number one corner for each of the last two seasons. Throughout the last two seasons, Sherman has played in 29 of the teams 32 regular season games. Over the last two seasons, the 49ers have a 17-15 record. In addition to the regular season games, Sherman has played in three playoff games. The 49ers are 2-1 in those games.

The addition of Sherman helped the 49ers pass defense climb up 11 spots as the team finished 11th in passing yards allowed, after finishing 22nd in 2017. This past season, Sherman led the 49ers secondary to finishing with the best pass defense in the NFL.

Decade Total Stat Line (29 games/ 29 starts):

3 Ints - 65 Int return yards - 1 TD return - 15 passes defensed

98 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered

Decade Season Averages:

1.5 Ints - 32.5 Int return yards - .5 TD returns - 7.5 passes defensed

49 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - .5 fumbles recovered

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games/ 3 starts):

2 Ints - 16 Int return yards - 0 TD returns - 2 passes defensed

9 tackles - 1 forced fumble - 0 fumbles recovered

Awards: 2019 Pro Bowl

Signature Moment: Intercepting Aaron Rodgers in the 2019 NFC Championship Game to send the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Cornerback Three: Tarell Brown

Background: Brown was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. Playing in exactly 100 regular season games for the 49ers, Brown’s role with the team grew larger and larger each season.

Brown played four seasons for the 49ers this past decade, from 2010 to 2013. The 49ers had a record of 42-21-1 during that time frame. After serving as mostly a backup corner throughout the early stages of his career, Brown burst onto the scene in 2011 as the starting outside cornerback opposite Carlos Rogers. Brown played and started in all eight 49ers playoffs games between 2011 and 2013. The 49ers were 5-3 in those games.

The 49ers pass defense finished 24th, 16th, 4th, and 7th with Brown as part of the secondary.

Decade Total Stat Line (60 games/ 42 starts):

7 Ints - 94 Int return yards - 1 TD return - 43 passes defensed

168 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - 2 fumbles recovered

Decade Season Averages:

1.75 Ints - 23.5 Int return yards - .25 TD returns - 10.75 passes defensed

42 tackles - 0 forced fumbles - .5 fumbles recovered

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games/ 8 starts):

1 Int - 39 Int return yards - 0 TD returns - 7 passes defensed

30 tackles - 1 forced fumble - 1 fumble recovered

Awards: N/A

Signature Moment: Intercepting Drew Brees in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round.

Runner-Up: Tramaine Brock - 7 years - 11 Ints - 165 int return yards - 1 TD return

Free Safety: Dashon Goldson

Background: Drafted by the 49ers in the 4th round of the 2007 draft, Goldson established himself as the 49ers starting free safety in 2009. Goldson, nicknamed “The Hawk”, played three seasons this decade from 2010 to 2012.

The 49ers had a record of 30-17-1 during that time frame. Goldson also appeared in five playoff games, where the 49ers finished three and two. The 49ers pass defense finished 24th, 16th, and 4th with Goldson at free safety.

Decade Total Stat Line (46 games/ 46 starts):

10 Ints - 113 Int return yards - 1 TD return - 27 passes defensed

261 tackles - 2 forced fumbles - 3 fumbles recovered

Decade Season Averages:

3.33 Ints - 37.67 Int return yards - .33 TD returns - 9 passes defensed

87 tackles - 0.67 forced fumbles - 1 fumble recovered

Decade Playoff Totals (5 games/ 5 starts):

1 Int - 41 Int return yards - 0 TD returns - 3 passes defensed

37 tackles - 1 forced fumble - 0 fumbles recovered

Awards:

2011: All-Pro and Pro Bowl

2012: Pro Bowl

Signature Moment: Countless big hits and intercepting Drew Brees in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round

Strong Safety: Donte Whitner

Background: Whitner was drafted eighth overall in the 2006 NFL draft, by the Buffalo Bills. After spending his first five years in Buffalo, the 49ers signed Whitner to a three-year $11.65 million dollar contract.

Whitner, nicknamed “Hitner”, was the 49ers starting strong safety for three seasons between 2011 and 2013, playing in 47 of the team’s 48 games. The 49ers held a record of 36 wins, 11 losses, and one tie over the course of those three seasons. Whitner also played and started in each of the 49ers’ eight playoff games during that same timeframe. The team was five and three in those games.

The 49ers pass defense finished 16th, 4th, and 7th with Whitner at strong safety.

Decade Total Stat Line (47 games/ 47 starts):

5 Ints - 97 Int return yards - 1 TD return - 26 passes defensed

217 tackles - 5 forced fumbles - 5 fumbles recovered

Decade Season Averages:

1.67 Ints - 32.33 Int return yards - .33 TD returns - 8.67 passes defensed

72 tackles - 1.67 forced fumbles - 1.67 fumbles recovered

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games/ 8 starts):

1 Int - 18 Int return yards - 0 TD returns - 3 passes defensed

31 tackles - 1 forced fumble - 0 fumbles recovered

Awards: 2012 Pro Bowl

Signature Moment: Forcing Pierre Thomas to fumble inside the two-yard line in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round against the Saints.

Runner-Up: Eric Reid - 7 years - 10 Ints - 205 int return yards - 2 forced / 3 recovered fumbles

K: Phil Dawson

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Ted Ginn Jr.

Safety: Dashon Goldson

Safety: Donte Whitner

Cornerback #1: Carlos Rogers

Cornerback #2: Richard Sherman

Cornerback #3: Tarell Brown

Linebacker:

Linebacker

Linebacker:

Defensive Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

D-Lineman:

*Defensive Flex*:

Right Tackle:

Right Guard:

Center:

Left Guard:

Left Tackle:

Tight End:

Wide Receiver #1:

Wide Receiver #2:

Wide Receiver #3:

Fullback:

Running Back #1:

Running Back #2:

Quarterback:

*Offensive Flex*:

Head Coach: