Apologies to Jaquiski Tartt and other 49ers
Grant Cohn
I have something I need to get off my chest.
Last week, I wrote that the 49ers should trade Jaquiski Tartt and a first-round pick for Jets disgruntled strong safety Jamal Adams, and I may have been wrong. The day after I wrote the article, an agent contacted me and said Adams is a “turd” who will not mesh with the 49ers locker room.
Who knew?
Tartt, the 49ers current strong safety whom Adams would replace, is NOT a turd. Tartt is a good teammate who fits in. And he’s a solid player.
When I wrote the article about Adams, I tweeted a question asking 49ers fans if they would trade Tartt and a first-round pick for Adams. Roughly 15 minutes later, Tartt responded to my tweet. He wrote, “I hope you get the answers you looking for...lol.”
As always, Tartt was a terrific sport and a great guy.
I want you to know, Jaquiski, I’ve always enjoyed and admired you. Please accept my humble apology for doubting you. Let’s make a fresh start.
And while we’re at it, here are the other 49ers I’d like to make a fresh start with:
Arik Armstead.
Dante Pettis.
Nick Bosa.
Jerick McKinnon.
Kendrick Bourne.
Kwon Alexander.
Kyle Juszczyk.
C.J. Beathard.
Kyle Shanahan.
Jed York.
John York.
Denise York.
And a special shout out to Jimmy Garoppolo, whom I’ve been hard on lately. I blame my father, who’s always going on about Joe and Steve. I hope I haven’t hurt your feelings, Jimmy, and I promise to judge you on your own. Forget my father.
If you guys are up for it, I’ll bring the pizza.