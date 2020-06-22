Apologies to Jaquiski Tartt and other 49ers

I have something I need to get off my chest.

Last week, I wrote that the 49ers should trade Jaquiski Tartt and a first-round pick for Jets disgruntled strong safety Jamal Adams, and I may have been wrong. The day after I wrote the article, an agent contacted me and said Adams is a “turd” who will not mesh with the 49ers locker room.

Who knew?

Tartt, the 49ers current strong safety whom Adams would replace, is NOT a turd. Tartt is a good teammate who fits in. And he’s a solid player.

When I wrote the article about Adams, I tweeted a question asking 49ers fans if they would trade Tartt and a first-round pick for Adams. Roughly 15 minutes later, Tartt responded to my tweet. He wrote, “I hope you get the answers you looking for...lol.”

As always, Tartt was a terrific sport and a great guy.

I want you to know, Jaquiski, I’ve always enjoyed and admired you. Please accept my humble apology for doubting you. Let’s make a fresh start.

And while we’re at it, here are the other 49ers I’d like to make a fresh start with:

Arik Armstead.

Dante Pettis.

Nick Bosa.

Jerick McKinnon.

Kendrick Bourne.

Kwon Alexander.

Kyle Juszczyk.

C.J. Beathard.

Kyle Shanahan.

Jed York.

John York.

Denise York.

And a special shout out to Jimmy Garoppolo, whom I’ve been hard on lately. I blame my father, who’s always going on about Joe and Steve. I hope I haven’t hurt your feelings, Jimmy, and I promise to judge you on your own. Forget my father.

If you guys are up for it, I’ll bring the pizza.