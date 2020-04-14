All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Are the 49ers in the market for a quarterback?

Grant Cohn

Believe it or not, the 49ers want a quarterback.

They’ve met with North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Fine most likely will be an undrafted free agent. This news comes two weeks after the 49ers turned down multiple trade offers for former undrafted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens, according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi.

Could these two reports be related?

Yes, they could.

Mullens most likely is a future starting quarterback in the NFL. In 2018, his rookie season, he started eight games and posted a quarterback rating of 90.8. He outperformed Teddy Bridgewater, who posted a 70.6 rating in one start with the Saints in 2018.

But in 2019, Bridgewater started five games for the Saints, and his quarterback rating was 99.8. Meanwhile, Mullens didn’t start any games, because Jimmy Garoppolo stayed healthy.

Now, Bridgewater is the starting quarterback for the Panthers -- they gave him a three-year, $63-million contract this offseason. And Mullens remains a backup.

Mullens will be a restricted free agent in 2021, and an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The 49ers surely don’t want to let him leave and receive nothing in return. Trading him makes sense, because he is a valuable commodity.

Maybe the 49ers didn’t like the trade offers they received for Mullens this offseason. Maybe the 49ers will try to trade Mullens during the preseason or the regular season if some other team’s quarterback gets injured. Or maybe the 49ers will try to trade Mullens next offseason.

If the plan indeed is to trade Mullens, the 49ers will need a quarterback to replace him as the backup. Perhaps another undrafted free agent who could develop on the practice squad.

Fine fits the bill. He and Mullens are similar. Both are small quarterbacks (Mullens is 6’1”, Fine is 5’11”), and neither has a big, strong arm. But both started four years in Conference USA, and both were prolific passers. Mullens threw 1,546 passes and 87 touchdowns in college, while Fine threw 1,655 passes and 93 touchdowns.

Fine could be the next Mullens. If that’s the case, the 49ers would be the perfect team to take him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Report: 49ers re-sign cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson

Grant Cohn explains explains the significance of the 49ers giving one-year contracts to Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the San Francisco 49ers should draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw in Round 1

With all the discussion regarding wide receiver at No. 13 for the 49ers, a defensive tackle just may be the necessary position for repeated success in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Grant Cohn

49ers Draft Profile: DT Javon Kinlaw

The strengths and weaknesses of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, plus how he would fit the 49ers defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Grant Cohn

An Edge Rusher at 13? Where'd That Come From!?

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers may make a surprising move and draft LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Nick_Newman

49ers Should Target WR Quartney Davis in Mid-Late Rounds

One name that has started to generate some momentum up draft boards is Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis. The former Aggies' pass-catcher displays a combination of detailed route-running, superb spacing awareness and dependable hands.

Nicholas Cothrel

49ers Quarterback Situation Ranked No. 13 by Sports Illustrated

The quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers is one that continues to be thrown out there week-after-week. Jimmy Garoppolo has constantly been at the forefront of anyone who criticizes the Niners.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

OGBobbyJ

San Francisco 49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

In this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers are extremely active moving down the trade board. A scenario that could become reality given the lack of day two picks.

Nick_Newman

by

curtjester1

NFL Draft 2020: Examining what the 49ers Options are at Defensive Tackle

When the San Francisco 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, they subsequently created a large void on the interior of the defensive line.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman