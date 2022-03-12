Replicating what the Chargers did by acquiring Khalil Mack could be something that enthralls the 49ers to give Nick Bosa some aid.

Nick Bosa is one of the top pass rushers in the league.

The 49ers struck gold and more when they selected him No. 2 in the 2019 NFL Draft. It’s why he’s going to get the Brinks truck this offseason or next in his extension.

However, as dominant of a pass rusher as Bosa is, he can’t do it all by himself. That is something the Chargers realized as they recently acquired Khalil Mack in a trade from the Bears. This not only gives massive aid to Joey Bosa, but the pass coverage as well. San Francisco can copy this method by hooking up their own Bosa with a high-level edge rushing talent.

Last season it was essentially him leading the way and a collective effort from the rest of the defensive linemen. It would be nice to give Bosa a counterpart to ease his double teams on the opposite edge. Perhaps maybe splurging on someone such as Chandler Jones? It’s more of a dream than reality with Jones, but just thinking of what he or someone of relative talent can do for Bosa and the 49ers pass rush is riveting.

So are the 49ers in need of an edge rusher opposite of Bosa?

They already have one. His name is Dee Ford.

The 49ers have already acknowledged how they value a pair of adequate pass rushers. It started with the acquisition of Ford in 2019 via trade from the Chiefs, then drafting Bosa. Ford was a pivotal piece in the success of the 2019 pass rushing dominance. When he missed time, the 49ers went from being the best pass rushing unit to a unit that barely managed to average a sack a game in the final quarter of the season. It isn’t to say it’s unique to Ford, but it is how vital another good edge rusher benefits opposite of Bosa.

Unfortunately, the 49ers cannot depend on Ford nor can they look to splurge on a free agent edge rusher. They’ve already sealed their fate when they had to restructure his contract last year, which now has Ford taking up about $12 million of the salary cap. So if the 49ers were to target a top edge rusher, let’s say Chandler Jones, then they are looking at another $15 million to $20 million tacked on. And that’s not including whatever Bosa will get if he gets extended this offseason. The 49ers’ hands are tied in this manner.

However, they can just read the hand they have been dealt, which is Ford can never be relied upon. If they can accept that, then they will realize that they need to get over the allocated money and continue to pursue another talented edge rusher. The 49ers should still look to find another edge and keep Ford as an afterthought. If they sign one of the top edge rushers on the market, again I’ll use Jones, and they cash him out, then imagine how dominant the defense will be. If the defense becomes a stronger force en route to a playoff run, especially a deep run, then no one is batting an eye over the cash.

Too many times the 49ers get fixated on the cash that they let it get in the way of winning football games. But now that they have a starting quarterback on a cost-effective rookie contract, they have no excuses to not enhance the team with premier talent.

Find a suitable edge rusher that can punish offenses for doubling Bosa. Then watch the sacks and turnovers pile up.