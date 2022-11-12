The playoff push officially starts now the San Francisco 49ers.

With nine games remaining on their schedule coming out of their Bye, the 49ers need a strong second half of the season. Given how impressive they were in their last outing in a win over the Rams, I would say there is a lot to look forward to with the Red and Gold.

San Francisco picks things back up in Week 10 when they will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football. This matchup is only one of two involving winning teams, so this is bound to be a good one. Let me rephrase that -- this is bound to be a good for the 49ers AND their fans. I'm not going to sugarcoat it, the 49ers are going to decimate the Chargers.

Under no circumstance do I envision a scenario in which the 49ers lose to Chargers. I am banking on the 49ers to be that offense that we all saw in their win against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Maybe not so much with Christian McCaffrey doing absolutely everything, but the overall efficiency of the offense. The defense of the Chargers is average at best. I think that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is a joke. All of that talent, I understand they have injuries, and they can't even be regarded as one of the better defenses.

This is going to be another great game from the 49ers offense. They get Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, and Kyle Juszczyk back. Oh yeah, they are also going against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league. This game is a rock, papers, scissors game. The Chargers are paper, while the 49ers are scissors. It is strength against weakness with the 49ers offense versus the Chargers defense. Do not be surprised if the 49ers go for well over 200 yards rushing and Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't break 20 passing attempts.

The only chance the Chargers have is if the 49ers overlook them and take it easy on them while also committing a bunch of mistakes. Even that might not fully be enough. They'll have to hope they get a Hall of Fame type of performance from Khalil Mack as he'll most likely line up over Mike McGlinchey. But Mack is really the only threat the Chargers have. Sure, Derwin James is an elite defensive back, but Kyle Shanahan can easily scheme around him or simply avoid him. It shouldn't be difficult.

Los Angeles stands no chance here. Justin Herbert, as good as he is, cannot be having Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter as his top receivers against a vaunted defense like the 49ers. He just isn't going to be able to put up points with those, while Keenan Allen and Mike Williams remain out. Not even Austin Ekeler is enough, which the 49ers will make sure to lock in on him and let someone else beat them. This is going to be an abysmal game for the Chargers. And if it isn't, then shame on the 49ers for not running away with a win because that is exactly what should happen Sunday night.

Chargers 17 49ers 35