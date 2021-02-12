Cheap Free Agents the 49ers Should Target, Part 9 — Fullbacks/Tight Ends

San Francisco was able to lock up Kittle (five-years, $75 million) prior to the season, but the clear-cut best fullback in the NFL, Juszczyk, is headed for the open market.

The 2019 San Francisco 49ers, led offensively by their run game, were powered to the Super Bowl by tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Both players are premier talents, but entered 2020 in a contract-year.

San Francisco was able to lock up Kittle (five-years, $75 million) prior to the season, but the clear-cut best fullback in the NFL, Juszczyk, is headed for the open market.

In the ninth installment of “Cheap Free Agents the 49ers Should Target,” we review some inexpensive fullbacks and tight ends who would provide insurance if Juszczyk signs elsewhere. Check out past articles here: safety, cornerback, linebacker, edge rusher, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, interior offensive line and wide receiver.

The 49ers should do their absolute best to re-sign Juszczyk. He’s an extremely productive and versatile fullback. That’s unmatched in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Yet, other teams, including the heavily-Shanahan-influenced Jets, have better cap situations.

It’s hard to fault a player for taking the highest offer, and San Francisco might be priced out.

The 49ers are also in need of depth at tight end, with Ross Dwelley (restricted) and Jordan Reed (unrestricted) hitting free agency.

There’s only one Juszczyk and no true way to replace him, but in the event things turn sour, the 49ers have a few options.

Two routes would be to either start practice-squad fullback and 2020 undrafted free agent Josh Hokit, or move Dwelley to fullback, where he played when Juszczyk was injured in 2019. This would allow the 49ers to sign an extra, more established tight end.

The best cheap options on the market are the Rams’ Gerald Everett and the Colts’ Trey Burton.

Burton holds the most offensive upside. He had 569 receiving yards in 2018 with Chicago and another 250 this year with Indianapolis. He averaged 3.5 receiving touchdowns over the last four seasons and also had two rushing touchdowns in 2020.

He most memorably threw the “Philly Special” touchdown to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII.

Reed has the advantage of knowing Shanahan’s system, but at this point in their careers, due to Reed’s severe injury concerns, Burton would be the better and less expensive choice ($910K in 2020).

Like Reed, Burton has missed time with injury. He was out 11 games the last two seasons, but that is an improvement over the 10 total games by Reed in that time.

Everett would be the most ideal signing. The Rams run a similar system to the 49ers. He’s versatile and is a good blocker.

He took advantage of Tyler Higbee’s injuries and inconsistencies, and put forth a career-high 41 catches for 417 yards and 24 first downs this season.

The 2017 second-round pick could line up all over the offense and would re-establish the versatility lost with Dwelley being tied to one position.

Levine Toilolo ($3.1 million AAV), Logan Thomas ($3.07 million AAV) and Nick Vannett ($2.85 million AAV) are comparable players that signed deals last offseason.

If one is looking for a true Juszczyk fullback replacement, the only option in free agency is Kansas City’s Anthony Sherman. The 10-year veteran has missed just three games (all in 2020) across the last eight seasons.

He’s a reliable blocker and receiver out of the backfield, catching 75 percent of targets in his career.

Sherman signed a one-year, $1.187 million deal to return to Kansas City last offseason. The 32-year-old might just stay there the rest of his career.

But if the 49ers lose Juszczyk, and don’t see a replacement in the draft or on the roster, Sherman is the most steady choice.

If Shanahan hopes to sign a hybrid like Juszczyk, an out-of-the-box choice is Tennessee’s restricted free agent Anthony Firkser.

The 6-foot-2 tight end from Harvard (same school as Juszczyk) was much more involved in Tennessee’s offense this year. He caught 39 passes for 387 yards and 26 first downs.

Firkser arrived in Tennessee under then-offensive coordinator Matt LaFluer, so he should be familiar with the Shanahan system.

It’s unlikely Firkser gets anything more than a right-of-first-refusal tender, which is $2.133 million. The 49ers should be able to afford that.

Again, Juszczyk is irreplaceable. The 49ers must have a contingency plan if he signs elsewhere.

