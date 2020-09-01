SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Cohn Zohn Podcast: Week 1 vs. Cardinals is Must Win for 49ers

Grant Cohn

Training camp ended this past Sunday, and the 49ers' first game of the regular season will be the following Sunday Sept. 13 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's what Grant and Lowell discuss on this week's episode of The Cohn Zohn as the regular season approaches:

1. Is Week 1 against the Cardinals a must-win game?

Lowell says it is must win for a few reasons: The 49ers are the better team, they're at home and they have two weeks to prepare. It's like a Super Bowl in that sense. And they have a brilliant coaching staff. If they lose a game when they have all those advantages, it sends shudders and shock waves through the organization.

2. Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh's different styles of coaching.

Grant says Saleh is auditioning for head-coaching jobs when he speaks about offense and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in particular. And Saleh is upbeat because that's his nature. Shanahan is much more stingy with his praise because he's not auditioning for a head-coaching, plus it's his nature to be stingy with praise. He and Saleh complement each other well.

3. Arik Armstead's Academic Project.

During a recent video conference with Bay Area reporters, Armstead read from a New York Times article about educational inequality in America and the importance of literacy. He advocated for the importance of voting in local elections for positions such as mayor, city councilman and district attorney. Plus he has started a charity called Armstead's Academic Project, which encourages kids to read. Armstead actually reads to them himself. Armstead is such an impressive person.

4. How Shanahan's demeanor has changed since training camp began.

From a far, Lowell sees Shanahan early in training camp as being open, almost a little playful (although he's not a very playful person), talking at length about things, enjoying the interaction with the writers. As we get closer to the season, Shanahan strikes Lowell as inward, verging on gloomy and intense. He leans over. He doesn't shave. He looks like he just came out of a cave. He's 100-percent consumed by his job.

5. How the media will cover home games from Levi's Stadium in 2020.

Instead of sitting in the press box this year, the media will sit in the empty stands of Levi's Stadium.

So for the first time, Grant will have a game with a soundtrack when he covers it. He no longer will only see the game, now he will hear it, too.

Watch the full podcast below.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

One Area where Jimmy Garoppolo Needs to Improve

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to improve his field vision.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why Injuries to Wide Receivers are not an Immediate Concern for 49ers

Here's why the 49ers shouldn't be concerned about their current injured wide receivers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

49ers Impressed With Jimmy Garoppolo's Improved Decision-Making

Here's why the 49ers are impressed with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's improved decision-making.

Grant Cohn

49ers Place Fred Warner On Reserve/Covid-19 List

The San Francisco 49ers have placed middle linebacker Fred Warner on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Grant Cohn

Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 10.5 Sacks in 2020?

Here's why 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa should have more than 10.5 sacks in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Aje806tx49

The Good and Not So Good From Day 11 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 11th practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

Starting Daniel Brunskill at Center Will Bring Trouble for 49ers

Here's why Daniel Brunskill can't play center for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

MontanaFanMan

49ers Stock Report: Preseason Edition

Here's whose stock will be up and whose stock will be down on the 49ers at the end of 2020.

Jack Hammer

by

Boise49erfan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 49ers 12th and final practice of training camp.

Grant Cohn