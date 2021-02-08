Dear Tom Brady, the 49ers are Sorry for Passing on you

They won't ever openly admit that, but I know deep down inside that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are kicking themselves for not signing you last March.

Dear Tom Brady,

The San Francisco 49ers are sorry for passing on you. They won't ever openly admit that, but I know deep down inside that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are kicking themselves for not signing you last March.

You showed interest in signing with the local team you grew up watching, despite watching them bow out atrociously in Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs. It seemed like the prime opportunity for the 49ers to get better by signing the GOAT. Instead, the 49ers elected to stay with your backup of three years.

Once again, for that, I am sorry. I'm sure you were completely baffled that the 49ers wanted to stick with your backup instead of signing you. Little did the 49ers consider that by bringing you aboard, you were not coming alone. By signing you, the 49ers would've also signed Rob Gronkowski. Just imagine an offense with him and George Kittle. It could've happened, but the 49ers wanted your backup.

Signing you was going to be the most complete package any team could get. Along with Gronkowski, Antonio Brown could have also joined the 49ers. He could have been the punt returner that Kyle Shanahan has been searching years for. Now the one detracting factor about the 49ers is their offensive line, specifically the interior. Perhaps you were better off with the Buccaneers since there is a chance you could have suffered an injury like your backup did.

But the last part of your package deal that you bring to a team is your intelligence. You would not have been so foolish or unprepared to hold the ball for long with that offensive line. You would not have any slippery footing at MetLife Stadium like the 49ers did because you have played there your entire career. It is like your second home. You probably would have given great advice to your teammates about what kind of cleats to wear so that everyone would have solid footing.

Instead, the 49ers had to suffer through a nightmare season of not only failing to return to the Super Bowl, but missing out the playoffs outright. With you in the ranks, Mr. Brady, everyone would have listened to you. Maybe the 49ers end up drafting Tristian Wirfs because they know they have to take care of you.

Again, and for the last time, the 49ers are sorry for passing on you. Rather than making a run at a Super Bowl, they are spending this offseason looking at potential replacements for your backup.

Congratulations on your seventh Super Bowl victory Tom!

Sincerely, Jose Sanchez III.