How Raheem Morris Impacts the 49ers' Shopping List on Defense

The 49ers have hired former Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator. Morris has run multiple fronts and prefers versatile players in hybrid roles.

I believe the Niners will migrate to a more adaptable personnel philosophy as they have 12 free agents at defensive line and linebacker. It’s easier to replace those players with more of a 3-4 concept focusing on skill sets. Use the high volume of player exits as an opportunity for Morris to rebuild the defense to fit what he wants to run.

However, I expect variations on a theme, he's run 3-4, 4-2, Morris is a shapeshifter. I don't expect a hard reset to 3-4. Place less emphasis on the sets and more on the skill sets to foster flexibility. They can transition from Wide 9 to 3-4 over time as the personnel allows. In year one, it's probably Wide 9 and a variety of four and five-man looks. In year two, a move to 3-4 as the foundation.

Internal impact

A shift to more press man coverage is a benefit primarily for Renardo Green, who is clearly better in man than zone. It also plays to the strengths of Deommodore Lenoir. Mykel Williams played in the 3-4 at Georgia and is best utilized as a 3-4 end. Dee Winters was used as a pass rushing linebacker at TCU, where he had 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss his senior year.

Of the free agents, I think the Niners prioritize re-signing Sam Okuayinonu and Clelin Ferrell of the 12 front seven free agents. Yetur Gross-Matos would fit, but can the Niners trust him to be healthy? Most of the 12 will need to be let go.

DT

Alfred Collins and C.J. West can platoon as run/pass nose tackles in a 3-4, or start in Wide 9. West was a nose tackle at Indiana. The Niners' plan may have been for Williams to move toward an Arik Armstead role as DT in the Wide 9. Now, he stays put at end.

I think Morris will want more pass-rushing ability inside, which elevates the importance of defensive tackles in the draft. Peter Woods of Clemson is the top interior pass rusher. His projected draft range is 12-30. My estimate is he goes in the teens as he will test well at the Combine.

Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald, Christen Miller of Georgia, and Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter are possibilities. Hunter played well at Mobile. McDonald may be picked in the early 20s; he would require a move up, but I believe if the Niners move up in the first round, it’s for an offensive weapon.

So that leaves Hunter and Miller as options in the 2nd round, but that too would likely require a move up from the pick at 58. The options in free agency are old, so an addition here is through the draft.

They have Collins and West, so a third DT isn’t urgent, but it is necessary, as an interior pass rusher elevates the execution of the defense and enables Nick Bosa and Williams. The roster call comes down to which player in the draft has the highest impact on the team in the first? I don’t expect that to be at defensive tackle. However, free agency and trades may fill roles to set up drafting a DT in the first.

Edge/OLB

Bosa and Williams are a solid pairing in a 3-4 long term. Okuayinonu, Ferrell, and maybe Gross-Matos are re-signed. Free agency: the Bosa brothers are already campaigning for the Niners to bring in Joey Bosa, he’s projected by PFF at $11 million per. Another vet pass rusher would be Jadeveon Clowney coming off a great year, projected at the same money.

The primary free agent target as a pass-rushing OLB would be 27-year-old Odafe Oweh of the Chargers. He had 7.5 sacks in 12 games, and three in the playoffs against New England, along with two forced fumbles. PFF projects his contract at 4 years, $77 million. I expect he signs a deal in the 80s, if not more. The Niners want to make a big splash. Oweh is exactly what they need, but the entire league will pursue him.

In the draft, fans love Zion Young of Missouri, but Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek may not, as Young lacks get-off speed. The same is true of Clemson’s T.J. Parker.

The Niners need at edge is a pass rusher first, not run defender, so that leads to Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell and Oklahoma’s speed demon designated pass rusher R Mason Thomas. A player who looked good at Mobile was Michigan’s Derrick Moore, a quick speed-to-power rusher with a good first step who played in hybrid fronts.

ILB

Playing 3-4 when the only starting quality linebacker on the roster is Fred Warner creates urgency at LB in the draft. However, that may not mean in the first round. Georgia’s C. J. Allen is a great athlete but slow in diagnosis. Anthony Hill of Texas is a liability in pass coverage.

The draft at LB may be for the hybrid players Morris covets. Jacob Rodridguez of Texas Tech, a star at Mobile, and a LB/safety hybrid who excels in coverage. The same applies to Pitt’s Kyle Louis. Both are now Day 2 picks. Teams will be looking for their version of Nick Emmanwori.

In free agency, Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd is the top ranked LB, but expensive. Kansas City’s Leo Chenal, just 25 and a productive blitzer, could be a cost-effective pickup.

DB

The shift to more man coverage downplays the need at corner, as Green changes from a concern to a solid starter in the scheme. The need shifts to depth, and they can look at cover corners with size in the later rounds, led by Julian Neal of Arkansas. The Niners liked Cam Taylor-Britt coming out of the draft; he’s a free agent.

S

Safety can be supplemented by hybrid linebackers like Rodriguez and Louis, but the Niners also need a centerfielder with length and ball skills. Morris wants hybrids, which would necessitate size and rule out TCU’s Bud Clark, but this defense lacks turnovers.

Size and ball skills at safety make Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina a fit. My preference would be Louis Moore of Indiana, who had six picks and 88 tackles, despite his 5-11/200 size. Free agency is slim pickings; the addition here will need to be in the draft.

Morris is more aggressive than Robert Saleh in sending five pass rushers over a third of the time and playing man coverage behind them. The shopping list will need to reflect both. I would target Oweh as the primary spend what it takes free agent and add Chenal at LB. In the draft, an interior pass rusher, Derrick Moore as a pass rushing OLB, Rodriguez or Louis at hybrid LB/S, and Louis Moore at safety could be targets. I expect offense to be the draft focus though, so picks for defense will be limited.

