Dee Ford Misses Practice with Neck Injury

Grant Cohn

You’ve got to be kidding me.

On top of everything that’s gone wrong for the 49ers recently, now Dee Ford is injured again. The 49ers held him out of Thursday’s practice with a neck injury.

“Not overly concerned,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Thursday. “I’ll leave it up to Kyle (Shanahan) and those guys (to say more), but from my understanding, there’s no concern.”

Sounds like Ford injured his neck during Wednesday’s practice. If that’s the case, the injury probably isn’t serious and Ford most likely will play Sunday against the Jets. They need him to play, because they won’t have Richard Sherman or Deebo Samuel. Plus George Kittle might not play -- he has a sprained knee. And even if he does play, he may not play well.

Ford has a long history of lower-body injuries, so theoretically it’s good news he didn’t suffer another leg issue, because he shouldn’t lose any speed or quickness. Last season, he had lots of leg injuries, and never played more than 40 snaps in a game. On Sunday against the Cardinals, he played 46 snaps -- his career best with the 49ers.

We’ll know more about Ford’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets when Shanahan speaks to the media on Friday.

Here's some good news for the 49ers: It seems both wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland are on track to play against the Jets. Aiyuk sat out Week 1 with a hamstring injury, while Garland sat out with an injured ankle. Both have practiced fully every day this week. Barring unforeseen setbacks, both will play and help the 49ers offense big time against the Jets.

