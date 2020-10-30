Do the 49ers Read Grant Cohn's Articles?

Do you get the sense the 49ers coaches and players read my articles?

I do.

We already know Arik Armstead is a dedicated follower and avid reader. But I get the sense lots of players and coaches in the organization read my stuff. Here's why:

1. Sheer curiosity. The same reason you probably read my stuff even though it makes you mad at least 50 percent of the time.

2. I actually know a fair amount about football, I do my homework, watch the coaches' tape every week and talk to coaches and former coaches regularly.

I'm convinced the 49ers coaches read my grades after every game. I have no question. I'd bet my non-existent mortgage on that one.

I have no idea if the position coaches read me, but I believe both Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh do, just so they know what I think of them and the team.

And maybe that's just because I cover the team and am so opinionated and it's their job to know what I'm saying. Most beat writers are not opinionated -- at least not in print. They do their job the way they do it.

I'm both a beat writer and a columnist in one. I'm guessing Shanahan and Saleh really want to know what my opinions are. And if I like them, they feel good. And if I criticize them, it pisses them off but it motivates them.

And I'm going to add one thing. Shanahan is smart enough to know that I'm talking to people. That when I give a suggestion, such as get the ball to Kyle Juszczyk more often, it's either my suggestion, or somebody who isn't necessarily into Shanahan but is an old veteran from the league who has watched the 49ers closely.

Shanahan is incredibly savvy. He knows. Plus he has great taste in sports writers.