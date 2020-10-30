SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Do the 49ers Read Grant Cohn's Articles?

Grant Cohn

Do you get the sense the 49ers coaches and players read my articles?

I do.

We already know Arik Armstead is a dedicated follower and avid reader. But I get the sense lots of players and coaches in the organization read my stuff. Here's why:

1. Sheer curiosity. The same reason you probably read my stuff even though it makes you mad at least 50 percent of the time.

2. I actually know a fair amount about football, I do my homework, watch the coaches' tape every week and talk to coaches and former coaches regularly.

I'm convinced the 49ers coaches read my grades after every game. I have no question. I'd bet my non-existent mortgage on that one.

I have no idea if the position coaches read me, but I believe both Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh do, just so they know what I think of them and the team.

And maybe that's just because I cover the team and am so opinionated and it's their job to know what I'm saying. Most beat writers are not opinionated -- at least not in print. They do their job the way they do it.

I'm both a beat writer and a columnist in one. I'm guessing Shanahan and Saleh really want to know what my opinions are. And if I like them, they feel good. And if I criticize them, it pisses them off but it motivates them.

And I'm going to add one thing. Shanahan is smart enough to know that I'm talking to people. That when I give a suggestion, such as get the ball to Kyle Juszczyk more often, it's either my suggestion, or somebody who isn't necessarily into Shanahan but is an old veteran from the league who has watched the 49ers closely.

Shanahan is incredibly savvy. He knows. Plus he has great taste in sports writers.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 8 Game at Seattle

Here are the five players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks Week 8.

Maverick Pallack

Kyle Juszczyk Should be a Focal Point in 49ers Game Plan Against Seattle

Here's why fullback Kyle Juszczyk should be a focal point of the San Francisco 49ers game plan against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFC West Week 8 Preview

What to know about each NFC West matchup for Week 8.

Nick_Newman

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 8

Here are the five burning questions that will determine whether the San Francisco 49ers win Week 8.

Jack Hammer

How the 49ers can Shut Down the Seahawks No. 1 Rated Offense

Here's exactly what the San Francisco 49ers must do to shut down the Seattle Seahawks top-ranked offense.

Grant Cohn

Does Jimmy Garoppolo Need to be Great for the 49ers to Beat the Seahawks?

Answering whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to be great against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Cryssy's Silver Linings Playbook: A 49ers Love Story

How a San Francisco 49ers fan and New England Patriots fan fell in love.

Crystal Scuor

Call the San Francisco 49ers quarterback "Jimmy G(etting Better)"

Here's why Jimmy Garoppolo for the San Francisco 49ers' present and near future.

Maverick Pallack

Will the 49ers be Active at the Trade Deadline?

Will the San Francisco 49ers buy or sell at the NFL trade deadline?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Betting Angles

Here are some intriguing betting angles for the San Francisco 49ers game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Tony Farmer