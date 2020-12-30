Does Jimmy Garoppolo Want To Be a Football Player?

Here's your new year's resolution, Jimmy.

You have to decide whether you want to be a football player. Because here's what I see:

I see a quarterback who gets hurt too much, whatever the excuses are. You can't defend yourself any longer on the field. And perhaps most importantly, when you throw a pick or turn the ball over, you kind of just walk off the field and shrug like, "Gee, that didn't work out."

I know Nick Mullens cares. When he throws a pick or fumbles, you can see he wants to explode. I want to tell you, Jimmy, your facial expressions and your body language make it seem almost as if you don't care.

Do you care?

Financially, you're set for life. Do you want to pay the price of being in the NFL? Do you have the temperament to be a quarterback? Do you want to be a football player?

George Kittle wants to be a football player. That's why the 49ers can't keep him off the field. He insisted to return and play out the final two games of a lost season because that's what he does. He plays football.

And the 49ers didn't try to keep Kittle off the field. They're happy for him to play. When a reporter asked Kyle Shanahan recently why he's letting Kittle return and risk serious injury, Shanahan said, "That's what these guys do and if they're healthy enough to do it, that's what you do on our team."

Is that what you do, Jimmy?

I haven't seen you fight to come back since you suffered a high-ankle sprain on Nov. 1. I've seen you sit in a suite and take notes during games, but I haven't seen you play. Did you shut yourself down?

Do you want to retire like Andrew Luck did?

Your new year's resolution is to go deep into your soul and answer those questions.