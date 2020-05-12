Five Reasons the 49ers are Elite

When did you realize the 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL?

I had the epiphany after their bye week last season. The 49ers entered the bye week 3-0, and I thought they had a chance to exceed expectations, to have a nice, solid season. Then, following the bye, they trounced the Browns 31-3 on national television, and I thought the 49ers might never lose again.

Now, the 49ers belong firmly in the top echelon of NFL teams with the Chiefs, the Ravens, the Saints and the Bucs. Those four teams all have MVP quarterbacks, and the 49ers do not, although Jimmy Garoppolo may be one day. The 49ers have a much different formula for success.

Here are the top five things which make the 49ers elite:

1. The 49ers have unlimited depth.

When Joe Staley broke his leg Week 2 last season, you probably thought the 49ers were doomed. I sure did.

I had no idea how wrong I was.

The backup left tackle, Shon Coleman, had a fractured fibula. He was out, too. So the third string left tackle, rookie Justin Skule, had to start eight games. And the 49ers won all eight. With a third-string, rookie left tackle. Unbelievable.

Then Skule got injured, and the 49ers had to replace him with their fourth-string left tackle, Daniel Brunskill, against the Ravens. And he was terrific, too, but the 49ers lost by three points in Baltimore.

The 49ers won games last season without Staley, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Mike McGlinchey, Weston Richburg, Tevin Coleman, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward. Every time a starter went down, the 49ers seemed to have a backup who was just as good or better.

No team can match the 49ers’ phenomenal depth.

2. They have the best defensive line.

It took a step back when the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner, but it’s still a great defensive line.

It’s the Mike Tyson of D-lines. It’s so violent, it seems to intimidate mediocre quarterbacks before they even step on the field. And when the game starts, the mediocre quarterbacks mostly protect themselves and throw the ball quickly and finish with 70 passing yards. Sometimes it even intimidates elite quarterbacks. Hello, Aaron Rodgers.

Nick Bosa is the star of this group. He requires two blockers from the opposition at all times. Meaning Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Javon Kinlaw should get one-on-one matchups they can win.

Meaning opponents need an MVP, Hall-of-Fame-caliber quarterback just to have a chance against the 49ers.

3. They have the best tight end and the best fullback.

Call Kittle and Juszczyk offensive weapons.

Other teams know those two will lead block for the 49ers running backs during almost every run play. And yet opponents still can’t stop them. Kittle and Juszczyk are two of the best blockers in the NFL. They make the 49ers’ run game work.

And they’re excellent receivers, too. Especially Kittle. He could be a wide receiver -- that’s how good he is. He probably makes a greater impact on his offense than any non-quarterback in the NFL. And he’s a bargain. The 49ers have paid him only $1.9 million since they drafted him in 2017, so they’ve been able to spend big money on other players. Huge advantage.

4. They have a phenomenal coaching staff.

Let’s go down the list.

Kyle Shanahan is an elite play-designer and play-caller. One of the best in the world.

Robert Saleh is the top defensive coordinator in the NFL and a future head coach. Shanahan hired Saleh when he was a relative unknown, and kept him when people like me said the 49ers should fire Saleh. Shanahan spotted a brilliant coach and stuck with him.

Shanahan also hired tight ends coach Jon Embree, who discovered and developed George Kittle. Plus Bobby Turner, one of the best running backs coaches. Plus Mike McDaniel, one of the best run-came coordinators. Plus Kris Kocurek, one of the best defensive line coaches. Kocurek made Armstead a good player.

Every great coach has a great staff. Bill Walsh had George Seifert, Dennis Green, Mike Holmgren and Bobb McKittrick. Walsh and McKittrick didn’t even particularly like each other, but Walsh needed McKittrick because McKittrick drew up the run plays and blocking assignments. He grounded Walsh’s ideas in reality. Made Walsh’s plays work. Walsh couldn’t do everything on his own, and he knew it.

Shanahan seems to have the same self-awareness.

5. The 49ers have a quarterback who has “it.”

Jimmy Garoppolo has never won an MVP or gone to a Pro Bowl. Of all the NFC quarterbacks who started 16 games last season, Garoppolo threw the fewest passes.

At times, the 49ers phase out Garoppolo from the offense, because their run game is so good. But they still need Garoppolo to make plays on third down, and he does.

Garoppolo attempted 130 passes on third down last season, and 65 of them picked up first downs -- a 50 percent conversion rate. The highest of any quarterback in the NFL. Garoppolo keeps drives alive and allows his defense to rest on the sideline.

Garoppolo might not pass enough to win an MVP, but he’s a winner. Has lost only five of 26 career starts. He has “it” -- an intangible quality that makes him good. And he expresses “it” mostly on third downs.

This is the 49ers’ recipe for success. It might not work for every team, but it certainly works for them.