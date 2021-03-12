Five Cap Casualties the 49ers Could Sign in Free Agency

NFL teams with little cap space have begun to release overpriced veterans they can't afford. Call them cap casualties.

Here are five cap casualties the 49ers might sign.

1. Justin Coleman, nickelback.

The Lions reportedly plan to release Coleman, the veteran slot cornerback who was scheduled to make $11 million the next two seasons. So he won't be cheap, but the 49ers could potentially get him at a discount. He turns 28 in March, and he's 5'11", so he's younger and bigger than K'Waun Williams.

2. Riley Reiff, offensive tackle.

If the 49ers don't draft Rashawn Slater with the 12th pick, they could look to sign a tackle. And the Vikings recently released Reiff, their starting left tackle since 2017. Reiff played for $8.2 million in 2020, meaning he'd be a much cheaper option at left tackle than Trent Williams.

3. Eric Fisher, offensive tackle.

The Chiefs recently released Fisher, the No. 1 pick of the 2013 draft. He ruptured his Achilles tendon last season, but could be ready to play as early as mid August, although his recovery could drag into the season. When healthy, Fisher is an extremely athletic offensive tackle who fits the 49ers' run scheme and is cheap. The 49ers potentially could sign him for the veteran's minimum.

4. Kevin Zeitler, guard.

Zeitler has been a good right guard since 2012, when he entered the league. And right guard has been a major problem for the 49ers since 2016, when they drafted Joshua Garnett in the first round. Zeitler would be the best right guard the 49ers have had since Alex Boone.

5. Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver.

The 49ers wanted to re-sign Sanders after 2019 but couldn't afford him. But now he's back in their price range, and Kyle Shanahan loves him, even if he rarely called passes for Sanders down the stretch of the 2019 season. Don't be surprised if the 49ers and Sanders have a reunion.