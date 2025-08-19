Former 49ers QB Reflects on His 'Incredible Year' in San Francisco
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold reflected on his one-year tenure with the organization.
Now the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, the 28-year-old credits his year with the 49ers for propelling his career forward.
Darnold shares how the 49ers signed him
Following the 49ers' NFC Championship loss, where Brock Purdy tore his UCL, his availability for the 2023 campaign was thrown into doubt.
Though Darnold was signed as a backup, he admits there was a chance he could’ve started the season while Purdy continued to recover.
Just happy that they were able to bring me in," Darnold told former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on the Richard Sherman Podcast. "You know, we were unsure about Brock's elbow at the time. I thought I could potentially maybe go there and start for two or three games, depending on Brock's situation.
"Obviously, very thankful that he was able to come back the way that he did, super strong, lead us to a Super Bowl."
In the end, Darnold’s sole start came in Week 18, after the 49ers had clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Darnold reveals what he loved most about his one year in San Francisco
It's no secret that Darnold's career has taken a turn for the better after he spent a season in Kyle Shanahan's system.
The 2018 first-rounder secured a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings before earning the starting role as rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason.
He threw for a career-best 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading his team to a 14–3 record before signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
"That year was incredible, to be able to learn football from [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan], from that entire staff that was there, [former QB coach] Brian Griese, the Kubiaks, [current Seahawks offensive coordinator] Klint, who obviously, we're with now," Darnold shared.
"But that was just a great experience, and being around those players, too, some of those dogs that are on that team, getting to experience what they do every single day."
It could be suggested that Darnold’s career revival was also influenced by working alongside Purdy, who in 2023 broke 49ers franchise records and established himself as one of the league’s top players at his position.
Darnold will be one to pay close attention to in Week 1 as the 49ers travel north to Lumen Field to take on NFC West rivals, the Seahawks.
The last time the 49ers faced Darnold as the starting quarterback was in a 23-17 loss to the Vikings last season, so there’s no margin for error this time around.