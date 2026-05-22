Mac Jones Should Stay with 49ers Beyond 2026

One of the biggest trade rumors involving the San Francisco 49ers this offseason concerns quarterback Mac Jones.

The 49ers wanted significant value in return for him, reportedly a first- or second-round pick, but no team was willing to make that deal. While that asking price may have been too steep for most franchises, it now appears likely that Jones will enter 2026, the second year of his contract, still wearing red and gold.

Given the sample size he showed last season while filling in for Brock Purdy, who was sidelined with a turf toe injury for half the regular season, there is enough reason for optimism about Jones remaining with the team beyond a second year. However, the bigger talking point is whether the 49ers should keep Jones beyond 2026 — a possibility that still is not being widely discussed.

Why the 49ers should keep Mac Jones beyond 2026

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Simply put, Jones revived his career in 2025 after guiding San Francisco to a 5-3 record in eight starts. He threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while posting a 62.3 QBR. Jones stabilized the offense while many key starters were injured and rebuilt his leaguewide value significantly.

But with no team seriously pursuing a trade for him, and with Jones set to turn 28 in September and 29 by the time his contract expires, it seems unlikely that another franchise will view him as a long-term starting option worth a major financial commitment.

At this stage, the possibility of Jones landing a lucrative starter-level deal appears unrealistic, or at the very least, the odds are stacked against him.

Which is exactly what plays into the 49ers’ hands. They already signed him to an extremely team-friendly deal for these two years, so why not extend him for a few more seasons with a modest pay increase and keep him as Purdy’s backup?

The two quarterbacks appear to have a strong dynamic, and there was no drama surrounding the perceived "quarterback controversy" when Jones stepped in and showcased his ability. More importantly, Jones seems genuinely comfortable within a franchise that values him, even if he is not the full-time starter.

Jones made significant strides in passer rating under Kyle Shanahan’s scheme, but his performances highlighted more than just his influence on the field. The way he carried himself also demonstrated why he could become a crucial depth piece for the 49ers for years to come.