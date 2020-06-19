George Kittle has Leverage over the 49ers Thanks to Deebo Samuel

George Kittle is the best player on the 49ers roster, but he has yet to be paid like it.

Kittle is entering the final season of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and has exceeded every bit of it. He needs a new deal and that extension isn't going to come cheap.

But the price shouldn't hold back the 49ers. When a team drafts a college prospect, they should want that player to become the very best at their position. Kittle's done that — becoming the most valuable tight end in the NFL who thrives in several avenues of his game.

Now factoring in the recent news of Deebo Samuel's broken foot in which he suffered during a workout with teammates — Kittle's asking price will presumably rise.

Kittle already had a strong case as to why he should become the NFL's highest-paid tight end in history. That has now intensified with Samuel's start to the 2020 season up for grabs.

If Samuel isn't ready by Week 1 and Kittle elects to sit out until he's given a contract extension, the 49ers receiving core would be vastly depleted.

Last season, the team felt like their young wide receiver group wasn't up to par so they added Emmanuel Sanders — a proven veteran who could help guide their youth littered throughout the position. Not even a year later, they're in a similar situation as they've drafted two receivers in Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings while singing Travis Benjamin in free agency — none of which are ready to become a No. 1 pass-catching option in 2020.

With that said, Kittle has to be suited up for Week 1 in order for the 49ers to have a legitimate receiving threat in the passing game. San Francisco's Super Bowl window is now and they can't let that slip away because of not wanting to pay their best player.

Kittle doesn't just have the leverage for a lucrative tight end contract, he has the leverage for a 'George Kittle' type of contract.