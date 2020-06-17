All49ers
How 49ers CEO Jed York has Changed

Grant Cohn

49ers CEO Jed York has done some bad things since he took over the team in 2008. But the worst thing he ever did was run off head coach Jim Harbaugh without having a quality replacement ready.

That was inexcusable. Harbaugh was a winning coach, and York replaced him with Jim Tomsula -- a defensive line coach. One of the worst head coaches in NFL history. York fired Tomsula after just one year. Had no choice. Then York hired Chip Kelly -- a loser. Just as bad as Tomsula, if not worse. Kelly won two games in 2016 and York fired him after just one year. Had no choice. York had to fire two coaches in two years before he found Harbaugh's replacement.

If York weren't the son of the owner, he probably would have gotten fired by now. He got a second chance most people wouldn't get, and he knows it. Has to know it.

York was too tough on Harbaugh. When Harbaugh took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and lost, he asked York for a contract extension, just as Shanahan did this year. But York refused Harbaugh. Told him the 49ers don't hang NFC Championship banners. Meaning the 49ers have the highest standards.

That basically was the end of the relationship between York and Harbaugh. York poisoned it needlessly.

York knows what can happen if he alienates his head coach. And he has to know he can't drive away Shanahan after driving away Harbaugh. Can't run off two winning head coaches.

So York changed, and gave Shanahan an extension for winning an NFC Championship.

I wonder how Harbaugh feels.

For more on this topic, watch the segment below from the latest episode The Cohn Zohn.

