How Kyle Shanahan Gave Away the Cardinals Game

Moments after the 49ers lost 17-10 to Arizona, their third loss in a row, head coach Kyle Shanahan knew exactly when the 49ers let the game slip away.

"With that turnover there at the end," Shanahan said, referring to fumble the 49ers defense forced and recovered midway through the fourth quarter, "that was one of the more disappointing parts of the season when they got that and what we did on the next four plays.”

Indeed. The 49ers got the ball near midfield down by just three points -- they had control of the game and were in position to take the lead. Instead, they gave the ball back to Arizona four plays later after failing to convert on fourth down.

Shanahan made it seem like the offensive players were to blame for the loss because they didn't execute those four plays properly. Shanahan always blames his players after losses.

But Shanahan should blame himself, because his play calls were awful, especially those four after his defense forced a turnover.

Here's what he called.

Play No. 1: 1st and 10 at the 49ers 46: Trey Lance lined up in the shotgun. There were three wide receivers and two running backs in the formation. Kyle Juszczyk was in the slot, and Elijah Mitchell motioned out of the backfield before the snap, leaving Lance by himself. Making it clear to everyone watching that the play would be a drop-back pass, not a play-action pass or a run. Lance got the snap, dropped back and threw to his left, but the pass got batted down at the line of scrimmage.

What Shanahan should have called: A freaking handoff. Mitchell was having a good game, but the 49ers gave him only 9 carries. This play should have been his 10th. This was the time for the 49ers to run down the clock and help their defense which had played so well all game.

Play No. 2: 2nd and 10 at the 49ers 46: Lance lined up in the shotgun in a empty backfield. Then he got the snap and ran off right tackle for a gain of 6.

Successful play. The offense picked up six yards and kept the clock running. If only they had run on first down, too.

Play No. 3: 3rd and 4 at the Cardinals 48. Lance lined up in the shotgun in an empty backfield. The 49ers had just five blockers. The Cardinals rushed six -- one more than the 49ers could account for. Lance got the snap and rushed a throw to Brandon Aiyuk, and it sailed high and behind him. Incomplete.

What Shanahan should have called: A freaking toss to Deebo Samuel. Shanahan called one earlier in the game, and Samuel scored a touchdown. Samuel is the 49ers' best offensive weapon, and tossing him the ball from the backfield is the easiest way to get it to him. Samuel could have gotten to the perimeter and picked up the first down, or he would have gotten close, and the 49ers could have gone for it on 4th and short, as opposed to 4th and 4, which is what they got.

Play No. 4: 4th and 4 at the Cardinals 48. Lance lined up in the shotgun next to Mitchell. Lance got the snap, dropped back, fired over the middle and his pass got knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

What Shanahan should have called: A freaking punt. His offense was 1-for-4 converting fourth downs at that point, and their defense was playing extremely well. Shanahan had an opportunity to pin the Cardinals deep in their own territory and take over the game with his defense. But instead, he put the game in the hands of his mistake-prone, identity-less offense and lost.

Sounds sort of like the way he lost two Super Bowls.

Check out my film breakdown of that fateful series against the Cardinals: