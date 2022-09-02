Humility of Jimmy Garoppolo is why the 49ers can Succeed With him as the Backup

When Jimmy Garoppolo reworked his contract to stay with the 49ers as a backup, I immediately thought of how outlandish it was.

Never in the history of the NFL has a scenario played out quite like how this has. The 49ers completely botched trading Garoppolo to give him a chance to start elsewhere due to their overvaluation of him. Now, they think it is okay to have him stay on this year as the backup after being the starter for the last four years. Awkwardness in this unprecedented scenario is an understatement. I believe the 49ers should have just cut bait with Garoppolo.

However, I am seeing why the 49ers can succeed and have a dramaless season with Garoppolo as the backup. It is because of his humility. The guy is literally a human disguised as water, meaning he is adaptable. To go from a starter who was a part of some impressive runs with the 49ers to a backup can easily be something most starters in the NFL would not tolerate. Look at how Ryan Tannehill handled the Titans drafting Malik Willis. He said it wasn't his job to help him. Garoppolo on the other hand is a clear outlier who has no issue being relegated and helping Trey Lance.

“If that's going to take a blow to your ego, you have to check your ego a little bit," Garoppolo said. "But no, I think you have to know who you are in this league. Who you are as a player, who you are as a person and I think that's going to carry you a long way. So that's why I'm really not too concerned about that.”

Garoppolo saying that in his press conference on Thursday is starting to convince me that he really won't start games unless Lance misses time to injury. I know that this is what Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have been saying, but actions speak louder than words. There is still very well a chance that if Lance is looking porous and a cause for why the 49ers are losing, then I think Shanahan considers installing Garoppolo. And maybe Garoppolo can see it happening in his head. But right now, the way everyone is on the same page is hard for even me, who has been critical of all this, to deny.

"Me and Trey, honestly, I know that a lot of stuff gets made in the media, but we have a good relationship, man," Garoppolo said. "So everyone can say what they want, but we went through it last year and it is very similar to this situation, so it's not like we haven't done it before.”

Garoppolo is now in a role-reversal with Lance. Now he is going to be the one to hear about whether he should be installed as the starter over Lance should Lance falter or the 49ers start losing. It is only inevitable that the chatter will occur IF the 49ers are losing games. Regardless of the chatter, you can see why the 49ers really love Garoppolo the person. They appreciate who he is more than him as an actual player because that's really where his value is. It is no wonder they had no issue in asking him to return and why they overvalued him. He won't be a player to make a fuss or a fit to start even when Lance struggles. Rather, he'll be the uplifting figure.

The relationship is strong between the two sides, and with Lance, that this unprecedented dynamic can play out to be extremely normal. Garoppolo is satisfied returning to a place he loves even if it means it won't be in the same capacity. Talk about a team player.

"Seeing the other opportunities that were out there and you weigh the pros and cons of everything," Garoppolo said. "Trust me. There was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted. I'm happy the way it worked out. And it's just the familiarity, I think was a big part of it.”