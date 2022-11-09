Identifying Three Games That Will be the Toughest for the 49ers

Nine games remain for the 49ers as they take on the second half of their season.

On the surface, they actually have a fairly easy schedule. Best part of all is that they only have to be on the road three times.

The schedule shakes up nicely for the 49ers as they make their long-haul playoff push. However, there are a few games that will prove to be difficult for the 49ers and suffer a loss in. Here are three games that will be the toughest for the 49ers on their remaining schedule.

Arizona Cardinals

This pains me to place the Cardinals in this considering how much of a clown show I view them as. But the fact of the matter is the Cardinals know how to push the 49ers to the edge. It hasn't been an easy matchup at all for the 49ers since Kyler Murray became the starting quarterback. The backyard plays that Murray makes with his legs and being able to hit any receiver on the field with his arm talent is a killer. The 49ers just haven't been able to bottle him and the Cardinals offense up.

Maybe this year will be different, but I don't see it starting to change when they first take each other on in Mexico City for Monday Night Football in Week 11. This is where the 49ers will feel how tough it is thanks to the altitude. Chasing Murray around is going to be dreadful. The only bright side to this is if the 49ers control the time of possession and wipe the floor with the Arizona defense. It seems simple just as it should've been in prior matchups, yet the Cardinals always find a way to make it tough on the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins

One of the more fun offenses to watch in the league belongs to the Dolphins. Mike McDaniel has Tua Tagovailoa clicking at an impressive level with the best wide receiver duo in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Not to mention that they can run the ball well. Miami is going to be a handful for DeMeco Ryans and the 49ers defense. They do not have the personnel to matchup against either of these wide receivers -- let alone one. Charvarius Ward should be able to battle against either of them, but it'll be difficult for him.

Offensively, the 49ers should be able to move the ball and put up points. Miami does not have a strong defense. They are average at best, so this has the makings of a shootout, which is going to demand Jimmy Garoppolo to be on the money. That is always a huge roll of the dice when it comes to that. At least the 49ers have time to get their offense in a groove going into that game.

Seattle Seahawks

This was a year when I thought the 49ers could put a stranglehold on the Seahawks after years of getting tormented by them. It looked that way in Week 2 when Seattle got throttled 27-7 by the 49ers. But the Seahawks look like a playoff-caliber team. Geno Smith is having an incredible season and is easily a Pro Bowler thus far. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett continue to be menaces and the ground game of Seattle looks dangerous with Kenneth Walker. They also play solid defense, so the Seahawks are playing sound football and have actually looked the most consistent team in the NFC West.

The 49ers have to face the Seahawks on a short week for a Thursday night matchup. San Francisco always gets punked in Seattle and facing them on a short week right after facing the Buccaneers is going to be extremely difficult. This has a loss written all over it. In fact, I am expecting it. If they can pull through for this one, no matter how ugly it is, then the 49ers will have proven championship mettle. I'm just not holding my breath.