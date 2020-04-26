Introducing the 49ers' 2020 draft class

The 49ers took five players in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, pick 14: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina.

Round 1, pick 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

Round 5, pick 153: Colton McKivitz, G/T, West Virginia.

Round 6, pick 190: Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia.

Round 7, pick 217: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee.

Kinlaw: A three-technique defensive tackle, like DeForest Buckner. Kinlaw is Buckner's replacement. Kinlaw will fill Buckner's role and might even wear Buckner's No. 99. But Kinlaw isn't Buckner's caliber -- very few defensive tackles are. Buckner was the seventh pick in the 2016 draft, and has only improved since then.

Kinlaw has more in common with Arik Armstead, the 17th pick of the 2015. Both are extremely powerful, but can be beat slow reacting to the snap, and both have issues finishing plays consistently. Neither recorded lots of sacks in college. Both came out of college with big-time potential.

Aiyuk: A split-end wide receiver, like Emmanuel Sanders. But Sanders also lined up in the slot quite often. Aiyuk probably will stay outside. He's similar to former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks. Like Nicks, Aiyuk has extremely long arms and makes acrobatic, leaping catches over the middle. But Aiyuk is more dangerous after the catch.

McKivitz: Played offensive tackle in college. Probably will play guard for the 49ers, at least at first. Has a chance to start as a rookie if he wins the competition at right guard. He will compete with Daniel Brunskill and veteran Tom Compton.

Woerner: A blocking specialist. He will replace Levine Toilolo, who replaced Garrett Celek, who replaced Logan Paulsen. Woerner also could backup fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who missed four games in 2019.

Jennings: A big slot receiver. The 49ers need someone to replace Sanders in the slot, and Jennings is a candidate for the job along with Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd. Jennings is not particularly quick or fast, but he's good. He's similar to Anquan Boldin -- a big slot receiver who out-muscled smaller cornerbacks for the ball.