Is Javon Kinlaw the Next DeForest Buckner?

Grant Cohn

Is Javon Kinlaw the next DeForest Buckner?

The 49ers certainly hope so. They traded Buckner to the Colts, and used the pick they received to take Kinlaw. Those two play the same position -- defensive tackle -- and the 49ers even gave Kinlaw the same jersey number that Buckner wore -- No. 99.

Kinlaw might become as good or better than Buckner eventually. We’ll see. But they have decidedly different skill sets even though they’re both defensive tackles.

Here’s Kinlaw’s scouting report.

THE GOOD

Kinlaw appears to be a better fit than Buckner as a run defender in the 49ers’ Wide 9 defensive front.

The Wide 9 moves both defensive ends outside the tight ends. So on run plays, both defensive tackles often get double-teamed, meaning four offensive linemen blocking two defenders.

Last season, Buckner often would get double-teamed by offensive tackles and offensive guards. And Buckner is high-cut and lean -- 6’8”, 300 pounds. Those double teams pushed him around like waves in the ocean. He’s not built to withstand those blocks. He’s better suited for traditional defenses rather than the Wide 9 (although Buckner easily could have moved to defensive end in the base defense and replaced Arik Armstead, but that’s a story for another day).

Kinlaw is 6’5”, 320 pounds -- he’s built like a nose tackle. He even played nose tackle frequently in college. And he probably will play nose tackle in the 49ers’ nickel defense when Armstead moves to defensive tackle.

Kinlaw is heavier than Buckner, has a lower center of gravity than Buckner and is harder to move than Buckner. So Kinlaw probably will improve a 49ers run defense that gave up 4.5 yards per carry last season -- 10th most in the NFL.

THE NOT SO GOOD

Kinlaw is strong, powerful and mean -- great qualities for a defensive lineman -- but not a sophisticated pass rusher. He has a bull rush and a rip move. He’s like a two-pitch pitcher.

Buckner entered the NFL with a full arsenal of moves. Swim move. Club move. Rip move. Bull rush. Everything. And he was graceful. Kinlaw isn’t particularly graceful. And he also lacks Buckner’s conditioning. Buckner always chased the ball down the field and “played through the whistle,” as coaches say. He led by example and never got tired. He was in supreme shape, as great NFL players should be.

Kinlaw is not in supreme shape. Not yet. He’s heavier than Buckner, and sometimes gives up on plays after his initial rush. Doesn’t always play through the whistle or chase plays downfield or to the sideline. Instead, Kinlaw jogs and watches.

Arsmtead has the same tendency. Both he and Kinlaw don’t always lead by example like Buckner does, but still are extremely powerful, talented and productive.

Kinlaw seems like the next Armstead, which would be a good outcome for the 49ers -- they got Kinlaw with the 14th pick. Buckner was the seventh pick in 2016. Hard to expect to find the next Buckner outside the top 10.

