Jaguars Sign C.J. Beathard

The Jacksonville Jaguars just made a big mistake.

They signed former 49ers mistake C.J. Beathard, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's not yet clear what the terms of the contract are, but whatever the Jaguars gave Beathard, it's too much.

Beathard shouldn't be in the NFL any more. In fact, he never should have gotten drafted. He was a mediocre college quarterback who didn't earn the opportunity to become a professional athlete. And to think the 49ers took him in Round 3 of the 2017 draft instead of taking Patrick Mahomes in Round 1.

Ultimately, that will be Beathard's legacy on the 49ers: the fact that they chose him over Mahomes. Good grief.

Beathard started 12 games in four seasons with the 49ers and lost 10 of them. He also threw 13 interceptions and fumbled 11 times. In 2018, he lost two games to Josh Rosen, who was a rookie back then. Now Rosen is on the 49ers -- the 49ers signed him this offseason, and seemingly made no attempt to re-sign Beathard.

Which was the right choice. Rosen has a future, and Beathard does not.

No one knows Beathard better than the 49ers. They know he's no good. That's why they demoted him to third-string on the depth chart for more than two years behind former undrafted free agent Nick Mullens.

So why did the Jaguars want Beathard? Why would they take such a bust off the 49ers' hands?

The answer is simple: Their general manager is Trent Baalke, who used to be the 49ers' general manager. He doesn't know the first thing about quarterbacks.

At least he's the Jaguars problem now.

And so is Beathard.