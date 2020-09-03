SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Jason Verrett Injured his Hamstring during 49ers Practice

Grant Cohn

Maybe the 49ers should do walkthroughs only.

On Wednesday, yet another 49ers player tweaked his hamstring during practice -- cornerback Jason Verrett. The injury is a Grade 1 strain, according to the Athletic. That’s the lowest grade of strain there is. So theoretically, Verrett should return soon.

But Verrett has appeared in just six games the past four seasons. He seemingly always suffers an injury that ruins his latest comeback attempt.

When he was healthy during training camp, he mostly played with the backups. When he played with the starters, he gave up a 50-yard touchdown catch up the sideline to rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Verrett didn’t have the speed nor acceleration to run with him. But Verrett had some success when he played nickelback.

Despite the injury, Verrett most likely will make the 49ers’ 53-man roster. They’ll make their final cuts on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition to Verrett, here are the other 49ers who got injured during training camp:

Brandon Aiyuk -- hamstring.

George Kittle -- hamstring.

Kyle Juszczyk -- hamstring.

Nick Bosa -- unidentified leg-muscle strain.

Dee Ford -- calf strain.

K’Waun Williams -- calf strain.

Ben Garland -- ankle.

Ross Dwelley -- foot.

Ross Reynolds -- bone bruise.

Jalen Hurd -- knee.

J.J. Nelson -- knee.

D.J. Jones -- concussion.

Dre Greenlaw -- concussion.

Trent Taylor -- unknown injury.

That’s 14 of 80 players on the roster who got injured since camp started two and a half weeks ago.

The 49ers will release their first injury report on Wednesday. By then, we’ll have a much better sense of the severity of all these injuries.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dallas9er
Dallas9er

Verrett is injured - Geee, what a surprise

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

Squirl

Player Comparisons for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis

Here's are comparisons for 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis.

Grant Cohn

by

omagiantsfan

Leonard Fournette to the 49ers does not make sense for both sides

Here’s why the 49ers should not sign ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

George Kittle Could see a lot of Snaps in the Backfield Week 1

Tight end George Kittle might have to stay in the backfield and block to mask the 49ers’ protection issues.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

Running Back Craze: Fournette, Kamara, and the 49ers - What You Need to Know

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette or New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara?

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49

3 Potential Low-Cost Acquisitions that Can Build Depth in the 49ers’ Thinning WR Group

Here are three wide receivers who might be available for the 49ers.

Maverick Pallack

by

Maverick Pallack

Cohn Zohn Podcast: Week 1 vs. Cardinals is Must Win for 49ers

On the latest episode of The Cohn Zohn, Grant and Lowell discuss why Week 1 vs. the Cardinals is must win for the 49ers, plus more.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

One Area where Jimmy Garoppolo Needs to Improve

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to improve his field vision.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Why Injuries to Wide Receivers are not an Immediate Concern for 49ers

Here's why the 49ers shouldn't be concerned about their current injured wide receivers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

49ers Impressed With Jimmy Garoppolo's Improved Decision-Making

Here's why the 49ers are impressed with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's improved decision-making.

Grant Cohn