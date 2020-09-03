Jason Verrett Injured his Hamstring during 49ers Practice

Maybe the 49ers should do walkthroughs only.

On Wednesday, yet another 49ers player tweaked his hamstring during practice -- cornerback Jason Verrett. The injury is a Grade 1 strain, according to the Athletic. That’s the lowest grade of strain there is. So theoretically, Verrett should return soon.

But Verrett has appeared in just six games the past four seasons. He seemingly always suffers an injury that ruins his latest comeback attempt.

When he was healthy during training camp, he mostly played with the backups. When he played with the starters, he gave up a 50-yard touchdown catch up the sideline to rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Verrett didn’t have the speed nor acceleration to run with him. But Verrett had some success when he played nickelback.

Despite the injury, Verrett most likely will make the 49ers’ 53-man roster. They’ll make their final cuts on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition to Verrett, here are the other 49ers who got injured during training camp:

Brandon Aiyuk -- hamstring.

George Kittle -- hamstring.

Kyle Juszczyk -- hamstring.

Nick Bosa -- unidentified leg-muscle strain.

Dee Ford -- calf strain.

K’Waun Williams -- calf strain.

Ben Garland -- ankle.

Ross Dwelley -- foot.

Ross Reynolds -- bone bruise.

Jalen Hurd -- knee.

J.J. Nelson -- knee.

D.J. Jones -- concussion.

Dre Greenlaw -- concussion.

Trent Taylor -- unknown injury.

That’s 14 of 80 players on the roster who got injured since camp started two and a half weeks ago.

The 49ers will release their first injury report on Wednesday. By then, we’ll have a much better sense of the severity of all these injuries.