Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints.

Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.

Jennings is on the verge of another second half surge.

It was right around this time last year when he came off a solid game in Week 13 against the Bengals and continued that pace the rest of the way. He wasn't lighting up the stat sheet by any means, but his presence in the offense was definitely felt. Whether it was making key blocks for the running game or coming up clutch on third down, Jennings became a pivotal role player down the stretch for the 49ers.

"When you have a guy like that who does it every day in practice, is reliable, wants the ball, you could see the competitiveness," said Jimmy Garoppolo. "I mean, every play he's in, Jauan is busting his ass. And as a quarterback, you love having a guy like that. So just the trust and reliability from Jauan goes a long way from me.”

While it is optimal for the 49ers to utilize their better talents in Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, Jennings is still someone who can help. He is no slouch and looking to him for a score or clutch conversion is not a bad call at all. Going to him a few times again will get a defense to consider that Jennings will be the primary target of a play. When the 49ers offense is able to tap into all of their skill guys, that is when they are at their best, not when they rely upon one or two players.

"It's hard to play man (coverage) against Jauan," said Shanahan. "He's big, he's quick. He's physical. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's hard to bring down. He does a lot of good things. He separates at the top of his routes and as a quarterback, it's easy to read his body language and things."

With Samuel still dealing with a nagging hamstring and Christian McCaffrey nursing a knee irritation, it is on Jennings to step up to the plate. The pathway is clear for him to replicate exactly what he did last year into this year as the 49ers make their push for the playoffs.