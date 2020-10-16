Jed York Bails on 49ers at Halftime of Loss to Miami Dolphins

SANTA CLARA -- 49ers CEO Jed York stormed out of Levi’s Stadium at halftime of the 49ers’ humiliating 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. Multiple sources confirm this.

York did not respond when asked to confirm or deny the report.

The score was 30-7 when the first half ended. York bolted from the stadium, got in his car, drove the wrong way down a blocked off street and Police officers had to tell him to turn around. Which suggests York was furious with the 49ers, gave up on his team, at least during this game. Bad. Teams and owners should win together and lose together. They should have each other’s backs.

York has a history of separating himself from his team after bad home losses. In 2014, when the 49ers lost 19-3 to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Thanksgiving, York sent out the following tweet: “Thank you #49ersfaithful for coming out strong tonight. This performance wasn’t acceptable. I apologize for that.”

It was a clear insult to his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the 49ers coaching staff and the players.

A few weeks later, York “mutually parted ways” with Harbaugh. Since then, York has fired two more head coaches and hired Kyle Shanahan. Lots of people have praised York for finally hiring the right coach and staying out of the limelight and growing up.

But maybe York hasn’t grown up. Maybe he’s the same person who sent that awful tweet on Thanksgiving night six years ago, the same person who undercut Harbaugh and forced him out.

York is 40. His parents gifted him the franchise when he was 28. And during the past 12 years, he has fired five head coaches: Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.

He should be well past the tantrum stage.