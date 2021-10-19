    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ward Thinks 49ers Should Have Found a Way to Keep Buckner

    This week, a reporter asked Jimmie Ward, a team captain, if he was surprised when the 49ers traded Buckner.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    This weekend, the 49ers will face a player they never should have traded: DeForest Buckner.

    He should be on the 49ers right now. Instead, the 49ers traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 so they could keep Arik Armstead and draft Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

    Not a good trade. Kinlaw has been injured since the 49ers drafted him and Aiyuk is buried deep in the Kyle Shanahan's doghouse for no apparent reason.

    This week, a reporter asked Jimmie Ward, a team captain, if he was surprised when the 49ers traded Buckner. Ward always speaks his mind, even if it's to criticize his own organization. 

    He clearly didn't like the Buckner trade.

    Here's what Ward said.

    WARD: "You know what Buckner brought to this team. He was the heart and soul when he was here. I wasn't happy about it, but I understood the business side, and I'm pretty sure y'all knew something was going to happen just like I did. Just didn't know what was going to happen. And when that happened, it was bittersweet. We ended up getting Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, but we lost a leader on this defense, on this team, in this building. That's still my brother and I still love him.

    Q: You said you knew something was going to happen. You mean financially?

    WARD: "Yeah, couldn't keep everyone. But maybe, I don't know, they probably could have made it work somehow. The Rams keep doing it. I don't know how. You know where they're getting all this money from? Like I said, it's the business side of it."

    My Post (14)
    News

    Ward Thinks 49ers Should Have Found a Way to Keep Buckner

    27 seconds ago
    My Post (82)
    News

    The 49ers Need a Metaphorical Forest Fire

    6 hours ago
    My Post (74)
    News

    Trent Williams says the 49ers' Issues are Overblown

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16787923
    News

    49ers Roster News: LB Mychal Kendricks Signs, RB JaMycal Hasty Returns

    Oct 18, 2021
    My Post (4)
    News

    Injury Update: Garoppolo Practices Monday, Lance Does Not

    Oct 18, 2021
    My Post (71)
    News

    5 Takeaways After 5 weeks

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16931243
    News

    Key Games the 49ers Should Closely Watch on Their Bye

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16965596_168390361_lowres
    News

    Kyle Shanahan Is Not Untouchable

    Oct 17, 2021