Jimmy Garoppolo Ruled Out With Foot Injury Against Miami

Brutal news for the 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo is officially ruled out for the rest of the 49ers game against the Dolphins with a foot injury. Backup quarterback Brock Purdy is set to take over the rest of the way.

The injury occured at the end of the very first offensive series for the 49ers. On a third and six play, Garoppolo scrambled out to his right where he was met by defenders. When the hit occured, a defender got his weight above the ankle/foot of Garoppolo that made it get rolled up on. It was not a pretty sight. I'd advise not looking for photos.

Garoppolo was immediately carted to the locker room to undergo x-rays on his foot. The injury he sustained clearly is too much for him to come back in the game, which will now put his status for the season in question. Everything is just speculation until the 49ers find out more after the game, but should Garoppolo have to miss significant time, the 49ers will be in an extremely difficult spot with Purdy.

A decent start so far for Purdy in his relief of Garoppolo, but that can easily change as the Dolphins begin to adjust. The 49ers desperately need him to take care of the football and simply be a game manager. If he becomes a factor that holds the offense back and puts the 49ers defense in a compromising position, the 49ers will have no shot in winning this game.

The likelihood of winnings is already looking tough with Purdy. Kyle Shanahan needs to be perfect, Deebo Samuel needs to turn the clock back into his 2021 self, and Christian McCaffrey has to be the leading force like he was against the Rams.