Jimmy Garoppolo's Greatest Contribution to 49ers History

Jimmy Garoppolo has played his final down with the 49ers.

It isn’t a matter of if he’ll be traded or cut, but when. Or at least, that is the belief as I wouldn’t fully rule out the 49ers retaining Garoppolo into the 2022 season.

Regardless, Garoppolo is poised to leave the 49ers eventually. And when he does, there will be a reflection period of his tenure with the team. However, I’m going to jump ahead and reflect right now. Garoppolo brought a handful of memories and perspectives to the 49ers.

But there is one perspective that he brought to San Francisco that is the greatest of them all.

It is the value of the backup quarterback.

Never ever has the backup quarterback meant so much to a team or a fanbase. The levels and length of discussion about the importance of one has reached ridiculous heights. Most teams in the league are not stressing the importance of a backup quarterback. But the 49ers are that one rare team that is determined to have three players at the position. That’s an outdated concept that very few teams operate under. Even the fanbase tries to stress the importance of it, when ultimately the backup quarterback is nowhere near that serious. If you’re valuing your second and third backup quarterback so much, then that screams volumes about how you view your starter. It says that your starter cannot remain healthy. That he gets injured countlessly to the point where you now have to invest in positions that teams across the league do not have to worry nearly as much about.

That is all thanks to the face of Subway himself — Jimmy Garoppolo.

When he arrived at the 49ers, they were desperate for a starting caliber quarterback and that is exactly what he provided them. His arrival was like water to a person who had been in a desert all day long. It is because of how he arrived in that fashion that he is insanely overhyped because of his “wins” total. But really, the greatest perspective/experience Garoppolo ever brought to the 49ers is the value of a backup quarterback. It forever has changed the team and the fans to the point where there is injury concern with Trey Lance. Quite an incredible feat by Garoppolo to be honest. Now, wherever he goes will have to worry about his status, which essentially is why his trade market is nonexistent right now.

So thanks a bunch Garoppolo for making the backup quarterback position such a polarizing position.