Did Lynch "Unknowingly" Like a Tweet Saying the 49ers Should Leave Garoppolo in Nashville?

Here are the facts of the case:

Some time between 11:52 p.m. on December 23 and 4:58 a.m. on December 24, 49ers general manager John Lynch liked a tweet saying the 49ers should "leave Jimmy (Garoppolo) in Nashville" after he threw two interceptions in the 49ers' loss to the Titans.

At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, I was alerted to the fact that Lynch had liked this tweet. So I went to his Twitter page, clicked on his "likes" and, at 4:47 p.m., took a screenshot and posted it on Twitter.

At 5:32 p.m., he unliked the tweet and posted this:

An embarrassing, yet relatable story. Who doesn't sneak peaks at their phone when they're bored at church?

Unfortunately for Lynch, his story doesn't add up.

For starters, he might think he liked the tweet during Christmas Eve mass, but he liked it before 5:00 a.m. on Friday, meaning the night before Christmas Eve. So he probably pressed "like" on the plane ride home with the team.

Also, it's extremely difficult to "accidentally and unknowingly" like a tweet. Try to do it. If you have an iPhone and scroll up or down while simultaneously pressing like on a tweet, you'll find that the heart doesn't turn red. That's because the screen must be still to like a tweet. And when you do successfully like a tweet, the iPhone usually vibrates. So you'd know if you had pressed something you didn't want to.

So while Lynch's story could be true and the whole thing was an accident, it seems more realistic that he simply liked the tweet and didn't realize people would know.

Think about it. If your wife did something embarrassing in public, like Jimmy Garoppolo did when he threw those two interceptions in Tennessee, and lots of people started tweeting to you about it, and you liked one tweet saying you should leave your wife in Nashville, and it was the only tweet you liked that week, and she found out, wouldn't she be upset? And wouldn't you say you accidentally and unknowingly liked the tweet?

I'm just saying.

Maybe Lynch should leave Twitter alone for a while. His next "accidental and unknowing" tweet could sink the whole franchise.