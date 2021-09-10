September 10, 2021
Josh Norman Explains Why he Signed with the 49ers

Cornerback Josh Norman explains why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
SANTA CLARA -- Josh Norman spoke to the media Friday for the first time with the 49ers. Here's what he said.

Q: Why did you wait until the end of training camp to sign with a team?

NORMAN: "I've been blessed to play this game for 10 years. I got my professional degree in football. I can say I've done what I want to do in this league except win a championship, and San Francisco 49ers was at the very top of that list. We've been talking to each other for a while, been courting each other for months. Some other teams were in the mix. Do I care to say which? No, because I'm here. But to say why did I choose to take my time? For me, I wanted to get it right. To have the opportunity to sit out and see who was at the top, these guys stepped up. I had a target date I wanted to hit. I wanted to be signed before the first week before the game. The 49ers stuck with us. I'm here to win a championship. It's not so much about the numbers now as it about putting a ring on my hand and hoisting a Lombardi trophy."

Q: Are you caught up to the point where you could play 40 to 50 snaps this weekend?

NORMAN: "My mindset is. I don't see nothing wrong with that. You always have to be ready to go. That's your job, no matter if you just came off the street or you've been here for a while."

Check out the full interview below.

