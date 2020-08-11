All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Kyle Juszczyk Predicts Jerick McKinnon will have Big Season for 49ers in 2020

Grant Cohn

I’m starting to believe the hype.

All offseason, I’ve been skeptical that 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon could become the first running back I know of to return to the NFL after missing back-to-back seasons with a knee injury.

But Trent Williams worked out with McKinnon all offseason, and recently said he can’t fathom McKinnon not being a breakout player. And now fullback Kyle Juszczyk has said something similar.

“I think we all share the same sentiments as Trent,” Juszczk said. “Jet has looked phenomenal. You just would never guess going out there and watching the way he practices, how smooth he is, how he doesn’t second-guess himself, how quickly he answers questions in meetings -- all that stuff, you would never guess that this guy hasn’t been on a field for two years. He just makes things look so natural, so smooth. There can only be positive things for him this year. I think he’s going to have a really good year.”

Normally, I wouldn’t buy this hype if it came from coaches, because coaches almost always praise their players and don’t always tell the truth. But Williams and Juszczyk have nothing to gain by lying in such detail for McKinnon.

If Juszczyk says you can’t tell McKinnon has missed the past two seasons, I believe it. Juszczyk is honest and candid. If McKinnon looked terrible, Jusczyk would find a polite way to avoid talking about him.

From what I’ve gathered, McKinnon has worked out extremely hard all offseason and suffered zero setbacks. Last year, he couldn’t practice more than two days in a row without reinjuring his ACL. So he has made tremendous progress.

If McKinnon makes it through training camp without hurting himself, an outcome which seems increasingly likely, he almost surely will make the 49ers 53-man roster. We don’t know how much quickness, speed and explosion McKinnon has lost since before he tore his ACL, but Juszczyk and Williams have said they expect a big season from McKinnon.

I expect a modest season from McKinnon -- maybe 75 carries and 25 catches. But Williams and Juszczyk would know better than me.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers can Improve Their Run Defense

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can improve their run defense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hackphx

Why Arik Armstead Believes the 49ers Defense Can Improve in 2020

Arik Armstead explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers defense can improve from 2019 to 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

REPORT: 49ers and George Kittle have made "Minimal Progress" toward Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers have made minimal progress on an extension for George Kittle, according to his agent.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Why Nick Bosa Refuses to Watch Fourth Quarter of Super Bowl LIV

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he still hasn't watched the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl loss.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Why Nick Bosa Believes Javon Kinlaw will "Kill It" with 49ers

Nick Bosa believes rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will "kill it" with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

Will the 49ers Extend George Kittle Before Week One?

Why the 49ers probably won't give George Kittle a contract extension before Week 1.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

49ers Sign OL Spencer Long

The 49ers signed Spencer Long to replace Jake Brendel, who opted out of the 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Shon Coleman Opts Out, George Kittle does not

49ers backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman reportedly has opted out of the 2020 season, and George Kittle has not.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Super Bowl or Bust: Why the “Revenge Tour” Must End with a Lombardi Trophy

Why the 2020 season is Super Bowl or bust for the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick_Newman

Will Kyle Shanahan Acknowledge Raheem Mostert as the 49ers Starting Running Back?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert believes he's a starter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan may not agree.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca