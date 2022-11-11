Skip to main content

Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return this Season

There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City.
The 49ers activated four players off Injured Reserve today, and it sounds like they'll activate another one soon.

Kyle Shanahan expects defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to the playing field at some point this season after landing on I.R. with a knee injury. There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City, although playing so soon might be a bit ambitious.

"It's stuff we're discussing," Shanahan said. "Just me thinking of it right now, all the flying and the altitude up there, I think things would have to go really well for us to make that decision."

A player has to stay on I.R. for at least four weeks, and Kinlaw has been on I.R. for six weeks, so the 49ers could activate him at any time. They already have activated five players this season from I.R. -- Jimmie Ward, Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz and Jordan Willis -- and the NFL allows teams to activate up to eight players per season, so bringing Kinlaw back should not be a problem when he's healthy.

Kinlaw's knee has been an issue since before the 49ers drafted him. Still, he played 14 games as a rookie and started 12. But in Week 15 of his rookie season, he injured his knee again, this time on Dallas' artificial turf. Since then, Kinlaw has played in just seven games and recorded 10 tackles, one quarterback hit and zero sacks despite having an ACL reconstruction surgery this past offseason. So far, that procedure doesn't seem to have worked. 

But the season isn't over, and Kinlaw still has a chance to make an impact. Hopefully, his knee finally cooperates with him.

