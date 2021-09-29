September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Shanahan Explains Why He Ditched the Two Quarterback System

I asked Shanahan why he changed his mind about his plan for the two quarterbacks.
Author:
Publish date:

SANTA CLARA -- During training camp, Kyle Shanahan said he was going to use a two-quarterback system. He said Trey Lance was too good to keep off the field. Then they practiced the two-quarterback offense daily in camp, and even in the preseason games as well.

But through the first three regular season game, the 49ers do not have a two-quarterback system. The 49ers have a starting quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- and a backup, Trey Lance, who has played just seven snaps so far. He's a footnote.

On Wednesday, I asked Shanahan why he changed his mind about his plan for the two quarterbacks.

SHANAHAN: "I didn't change my mind. We have put him on the field. We do it in situations. You can go with whatever you want what I say in training camp. You can expand on that or not, but I think I was asked coming off the field of our third preseason game if we would see this in the regular season, I said probably not. So I think a lot of words have been put in my mouth with some of that stuff, or exaggerated pretty big. I pretty much keep it pretty real with everyone, but I don't just tell everyone the answer. I have no problem with you guys overdoing that and Detroit working on that extremely hard. But I've been pretty consistent with what I've said."

ME: What was the purpose of having Garoppolo and Lance alternate snaps in the dress rehearsal preseason game? It created an expectation among the fans.

SHANAHAN: "It was preseason. It was fun to do. But it has to do with the team we're playing the next week. It doesn't have to do with reactions. It has do with how we prepare for people."

Q: Given the way the offense has started the past two weeks, is there any thought to inserting him earlier in the game to get things going a bit faster and give the defense something different to look at?

SHANAHAN: "If we thought that would be the case, we would do it."

Q: If the offense is out of rhythm early on, is there a worry that taking the starting quarterback out of the game for a couple snaps would exacerbate the situation?

SHANAHAN: "No. There just isn't a quarterback battle right now. We're going with our starting quarterback. I think he's playing very well. I'm happy that he is, so Trey isn't thrown into these situations too early. If he ever is thrown into that, then I know Trey will deal with that and get better as he goes, but we have a luxury where we don't have to do that yet to Trey or to our team. Hopefully we won't have to."

My Post
News

Shanahan Explains Why He Ditched the Two Quarterback System

36 seconds ago
My Post (40)
News

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Was a Hero Against the Green Bay Packers

3 hours ago
USATSI_15206864
News

49ers to Sign Veteran CB Buster Skrine

23 hours ago
USATSI_14936967
News

Should the 49ers Trade for Colts RB Marlon Mack?

Sep 28, 2021
My Post (85)
News

Should the 49ers Sign Todd Gurley?

Sep 28, 2021
My Post (82)
News

49ers Week 3 Studs and Duds Analysis: Is it Time to Worry About Kyle Shanahan? Garoppolo Going to Garoppolo. Plus Much Much More!

Sep 28, 2021
My Post (72)
News

Shanahan's Explanation For the 49ers' Last Second Loss to Green Bay

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16837926
News

Three Things Learned From the 49ers 30-28 Loss to Packers

Sep 27, 2021