Kyle Shanahan Resolved Contract Dispute Between Raheem Mostert and 49ers

Raheem Mostert broke news during his press conference Wednesday afternoon.

After requesting a trade this offseason because the 49ers reportedly wouldn’t give Mostert the raise he wanted, he sat down with a member of the front office and hashed things out, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

But Rapoport never said which member of the front office met with Mostert.

I always assumed John Lynch met with him, and he did. But according to Mostert, he also met with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the real catalyst for bringing a resolution to the whole money dispute between the organization and its star running back.

“I talked with John, of course,” Mostert said, “and Kyle. Especially Kyle. He wanted to see where my mind was at. He wanted to talk to me. We didn’t necessarily talk numbers -- we just talked about life, and what has been going on with each other. At the time, when I spoke with him, he had just lost his grandparents and he was in Denver. I reached out to him and gave him my condolences.

“Football wise, I left that to the side. Because we understand what family means. He’s my good friend. So is John and everybody else. It was good to talk to them and not necessarily talk about the business aspect, but just see where each others’ heads are, and family matters, because that’s the ultimate thing right now, especially in a time of a pandemic, it’s all about family and who is closest to you.”

Meaning Shanahan made Mostert feel appreciated and valued without ever discussing finances with him, and ultimately convinced the 49ers to give him more money. Shanahan saved the day. Had he not stepped in, who knows -- the 49ers might have granted Mostert his request and traded him.

On Wednesday, I congratulated Mostert for receiving his raise and asked him if he ever thought things wouldn’t work things out with the 49ers.

“I appreciate you, Grant,” Mostert said. “Thank you so much.”

I assume he thanked me for congratulating him, but maybe he thanked me for urging the 49ers daily to give him a raise. Maybe I was the real catalyst for his new deal. And if so, I expect to receive my 10 percent commission. I’m sure the check is in the mail.

Mostert continued: “It was long and there were difficulties. But in the end we were able to sit down and have communication. It’s a blessing to be here. I knew it was going to be right regardless of how it played out, but I knew that at the end it was going to be alright and I was still going to be a Niner no matter what. It was just moving pieces and trying to figure out what you have to do, not only contract wise, but as a business and as family.

“It helps a lot when everybody is one the same page. This is a family, and we all understand that. What we’ve been through these past three, four years with the organization going 6-10, then the following year 4-12 and then a Super Bowl run last year, it just tells you this is a family-based organization. We all really pride ourselves in being family, and what family doesn’t have those problems? I argue with my little brother, but I also love him. That’s what’s going on here. We eventually got it fixed, it’s a blessing and I’m glad to be here.”

Mostert handled this entire situation with grace and maturity, and so did Shanahan. And so did I.

Good for both of them. Good for the 49ers. And good for me.