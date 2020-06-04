Kyle Shanahan: "How the heck are there only four black head coaches out of 32?"

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke for a half hour about racism in the United States Wednesday on a video conference.

He spoke on a wide range of topics from racial issues in society to racial issues in the NFL. And yes, he believes there are racial issues in the NFL.

Here is the transcript of Shanahan's comments about race from the video conference. I don't want to get in the way of his powerful, touching words, so I present them on their own.

Q: Have you discussed the current racial issues happening in the country with your players?

SHANAHAN: "We all started talking about it on Monday, and it really has continued to today. Not one day has gone by where we haven't discussed it. On Monday, we're in zoom meetings with different position groups. Monday, I talked to all the skill guys about it and the offensive line. Then the next day, I hit up the defensive line and the defensive backs. And then, yesterday, John and I got on a call with about 12 guys, just some of the veterans, just to continue to talk about it.

"It has been great for us to all talk about. We have an impressive group of guys, and they have been very impressive throughout this whole situation. It's been very open and it has been good to hear all of them."

Q: Why is it important for you to talk during this time, and what has struck you in your conversations with your team about how they're feeling collectively as a group?

SHANAHAN: "People are hurting. Black people mainly are scared. And the disturbing thing is they've been scared for a long time. This is it -- this is their cry for help they've been giving for a long time, and people don't totally listen. I think everyone is at fault for that, but I'm not saying black people are, because they're the ones who have been screaming, and I think everyone is at fault for not totally listening. And I think one thing that bothers me the most throughout this all and my life experiences is racism is a big deal in our country right now. That's a fact. That's not debatable. It always has been a big deal. It is today just like it was 100 years ago.

"I think something as a white person that bothers me is I don't think all white people realize that. There are different parts of this country where if white people don't see it, they don't think it's happening. They associate racism with slavery and stuff from a long time ago. And there are certain parts where if they don't see it, they don't think it's happening, and that's the problem. Racism is all over, and it's what black people deal with every day. White people are very sheltered to that an ignorant. I think that is the message that has been missed.

"I've been in sports my whole life. I've had white friends, black friends, Asian friends -- all types of friends. I've been fortunate to be in situations where I was in communities or teams where it wasn't a big deal -- the same stuff I see with my kids. I'll keep my kids in those situations so it's never a big deal for them. And it wasn't for me. But there was stuff when I got older with my black friends that I promise you is consistent with...all black friends, where ever I had them. I moved everywhere in my life. Never lived anywhere longer than four years. So I've been all over this country and had all types of friends.

One thing I can tell you is consistent: Some of my black friends, some of the toughest guys I've been around, awesome dudes who I've never seen get scared of anything, and I can't tell you how many times I'm with one of my black friends and we're around a cop, and I can feel something different with those guys. They're scared, and it's something that has always bothered me. And I've been in some situations worse than others. But regardless, I don't know how they feel, but I can feel that they feel different than me. That's a fact. Doesn't matter if it's a black guy in California or Atlanta. It's something they all feel.

"I don't know Champ Bailey very well. I know my dad does. I know John Lynch does. When he gave his Hall of Fame speech last year about this stuff, I could hear the passion in Champ's voice and the fear he had for his kids and how real it was. That's the same stuff I've seen with my friends since I was 17 and we got caught sneaking out. The difference between the black kid who was scared and me, who wasn't because I thought I had rights. That's a white privilege that not everyone realizes.

"People need to know just because you don't see it, it doesn't mean it's not there. And white people have to acknowledge that this is a fact, it's not debatable and there's nothing more apparent than what happens numbers-wise to black people and what's going on with the police force. The numbers say it. Also, the life experiences of all black people say it. And that's something that isn't debatable. That's a fact. It has gone on way too long. I think now people are listening more than I've ever heard before, which is good. And that's a starting point, because it has happened too long. It's very clear. I don't want to debate it anymore. No one does. Open your eyes."

Q: Have you and your players had discussions about ways you and your players can take action and use your platform during the season?

SHANAHAN: "Yeah, we have had lots of discussions and thrown a ton of stuff out. There are so many different ways to go. It's such a deep thing. You're not going to see change tomorrow. It has to be every day and it has to happen through generations. We have danced around it for too many generations.

"What's apparent when you talk to our players -- we always talk about the generations, and how all our grandparents, white grandparents, black grandparents, they usually don't understand it as much as our parents do. And our parents don't understand it as much as we do. And then you look at some of the 22-year-old rookies, and that's a generation that's different than some of our 32-year-old veterans.

"And then I look at my kids, and they don't see it at all. And that's the stuff that we have to keep doing. And how do you do that? You have to vote. You have to change all that stuff, which takes time. How can you educate people on that? How can you make a difference? That's something our players are looking into.

"Everyone wants to put money in the right spot, but you don't just want to throw you money somewhere, because people have thrown a lot of money at this stuff over the last 20 years, and I don't think anyone sees a ton on progress. Not enough. Not until this doesn't ever happen. So we talk about all that stuff. What I hear the most for the players is what we can do for the youth, and setting examples. If all kids could watch how our players interact with each other, that's how all people should interact with each other.

"But when some people grow up in an all-white neighborhood, or some people grow up in an all-black neighborhood, and the first time they hang out with the other side is in college. And now they're both trying to deal with all this stuff that they've dealt with because they haven't hung around anyone in their life and they're uncomfortable. And it just goes longer. In our locker room, that's why I feel very fortunate that I've been around these situations, because in a football locker room, since I was born, you're around everybody. It makes it a lot easier. It doesn't leave.

"I know I'm rambling, but that's because there are so many ways you can help. Our guys all will do things in different ways. We'd like to do something collectively as a team, and that's something we're still discussing. But the main thing is how do you do it now, how do you do it a week from now, how do you do it everyday of your life? Everyone has to do that individually. People have to be aware, admit what's wrong, they have to talk and we have to break through whatever the awkwardness that is between races, because that's not there with everybody, but it's there with way too many people.

"I know our players are so passionate -- black guys and white guys -- about trying to fix this. But we all know it's not an easy answer. It's the whole country admitting what is wrong, which isn't debatable. So people need to come out from being sheltered or ignorant. Kids need to help their parents. Parents need to help their parents. We all need to speak about it and do stuff.

"We're going to do a lot. It's not specific yet, but I know our guys are working hard at it."

Q: Drew Brees has been in the news the last couple days for what he said, and Vic Fangio said he hasn't seen racism in the NFL, which he apologized for. From a league perspective, how do you think the league is doing in terms of having African American coaches and people in power?

SHANAHAN: "I think they're trying to address it. They're talking about it. I saw what Vic said and I saw him apologize for it. It's tough because white people don't feel it. You're not going to think that person is racist. But you know what? How the heck are there only four black head coaches out of 32?" And only two GMs? The majority of our players are black, so the fact that there are that few, that's not debatable. I don't know if people are openly thinking they're doing it, but that's what the problem is. That number is not debatable. And that is an issue. We talk about it a lot and it is something that has to get better.

"I only speak for myself, but I try to hire people that I work with that are prepared for it. Fortunately, that has worked out well for me. We have a Muslim coordinator, a black coordinator, we have a lesbian on our staff -- we have everything. It's not just to show people we're trying to be diverse. It's just because I have been around these people and they're really good at what they do and we can't win without these people. And that's just how it works out. I don't know why the numbers are like that, but it's wrong. And it's something that hell yeah we want to fix, but it's not an easy answer. The whole thing with society, everything, it's all very similar on different levels. That's why those numbers. Don't lie. That's what makes it a fact. And that's what white people have to admit."

