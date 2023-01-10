Kyle Shanahan Praises the Adaptability of Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward had an unfortunate start to the 2022 season.

The injury bug made a throwback appearance with Ward as he dealt with a hamstring injury. He was placed on Injured Reserve and was out the first four games of the year. Just as the 49ers got Ward back in action, he got injured right from the start of the game against Carolina in Week 5. Bad luck cannot be overstated with Ward who was having a strong training camp.

When Ward returned in Week 7, he found that his starting role at safety was gone. Tashaun Gipson had stolen his spot after he had proven to be a high-level starter. That forced Ward to move as a slot corner. He always has been capable of excelling in the slot, but to make the switch indefinitely was a tall task to ask of him. It was rough in the beginning for him and understandably so, yet Ward was able to adapt to his new starting role and play admirambly. It is something isn't lost upon Kyle Shanahan who praised the adaptability of Ward.

“I think each week he gets more and more comfortable," said Shanahan. "I think coming off the injury it took him a little bit just to get back into football anyways and then to be thrown in at that position, I think those first couple weeks were tough, just feeling like a fish out of water a little bit, getting his feet under him, having to go that sometimes guard the fastest receivers on the other team, but he's really worked at it."

You got to give credit to Ward. He's playing in a contract year with the 49ers putting him in a spot that isn't optimal. That is something that could surely bug players. Ward has been on record about his poor performances stemming from games where he plays out of position. He's basically been playing out of position all season long.

Still, Ward has been performing well. By no means is he elite in the slot when he is exclusively there. That is a position he is better at in small doses of a game. He's had moments in the season where quick slot receivers best him, but that is more of the fault of the 49ers than it is on him. And yet, he still does a solid job in anchoring a position that had question marks going into year. Ward has managed to maintain uniformity in the 49ers defense thanks to adaptability.

"He's put in a lot of time," Shanahan said. "He practices every single day, he does walkthrough the exact same way he does full speed stuff and it's a huge credit to him and the coaching staff with just how far he's come learning that position and how talented he's always been and enough to play it.”