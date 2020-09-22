SI.com
NFL Fines 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan $100K for not Wearing Mask on Sideline

Grant Cohn

The NFL has fined three head coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines during the games in Week 2.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and and Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio each were fined $100,000, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In addition, each coach's organization was fined $250,000.

These fines come a week after the league sent a memo to each club reminding head coaches to wear masks at all times while standing on the sidelines.

I don't know if this fine reflects on the 49ers' safety protocols during the COVID pandemic. But it certainly reflects on Shanahan's responsibility. 

From what I understand, the 49ers players have been quite safe. And to be clear, when Shanahan and other head coaches pull down their masks during games, they're not creating a safety issue -- they all have tested negative for Covid before stepping onto the field.

But the NFL wants head coaches to wear masks on the sideline. They want to promote the image of coaches respecting the law of the land and setting a good example for everyone else.

So whether or not Shanahan thinks the mask rule is arbitrary, and he may feel it's arbitrary, and it might be. But he knew the rule, he knew the consequences of breaking it, he broke it anyway, he got a stiff fine -- not just for himself, but for the organization as well. And I'm willing to bet he won't make this mistake again.

The NFL got its point across.

