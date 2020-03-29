All49ers
Projecting the 49ers win Total in 2020

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 49ers have accomplished what they set out to do in free agency. That is to lock up as many of their key players as possible. With the exception of DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders, most of the team from 2019 remains intact.

That will bode well for the 49ers who're poised at another run at the Super Bowl. However, succumbing to a "Super Bowl hangover" is always a possibility. Teams can sometimes find it difficult to return to football's grandest stage in consecutive seasons. 

In order for the 49ers to overcome that, they will need to reach a certain win total. A total that Sports Illustrated's own Roy Larking took a gander at using William Hill sportsbook. San Francisco's current win total is set at 10.5 wins (Over -150; Under +130).

Last season, the 49ers finished the season at 13-3. A record that allowed them to win the NFC west and clinch the top-seed in the NFC playoff race, which granted them homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Can the 49ers sniff that record in 2020? Larking sure believes so.

By keeping the core group of starters together, San Francisco is well positioned to repeat as NFC West champions. How Jimmy Garoppolo rebounds from his poor performance during Super Bowl LIV is key to the 49ers posting double-digit wins. William Hill has juiced up the price on the over odds, but an 11-5 record feels about right for the 49ers. 

This is the right number to set for the 49ers since they hardly dropped off during free agency. There is also the NFL draft in late April to take into account for where the 49ers hold multiple first-round draft picks. That is sure to bump the number of wins by at least half. 

11 wins, as of now, looks to be the best fit for the 49ers considering they're in the toughest division and conference. In fact, that should be considered a great success to follow up from last season. As long as they can clinch a playoff berth, then anything is possible.

Not to mention that sportsbooks are not able to take into account for players dropping off or elevating their performance from the previous season. The one player that I believe will improve in 2020 is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He is the one player that can dramatically dictate this.

Garoppolo is finally getting a full offseason where he can work on his flaws. It is often overlooked that he spent all of last year working on becoming a quarterback again. Now he has the chance to smooth some of his rough edges.

2020 should be another stellar season for the San Francisco 49ers. Although, replicating 2019 will be tough, they very well can still make enough noise to propel them to a Super Bowl appearance.

