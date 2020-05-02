Projecting the role of 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Shanahan draws superior recognition as a play-caller for his dominating zone running scheme and play-action designs. Adding another weapon to the offense, with first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk entering the mix, provides Shanahan with another intriguing option to use in a variety of ways. But just how much will Aiyuk be used in Year 1?

The former Arizona State wide out is a machine after the catch, doing the bulk of his work with the ball tucked under his arm. Aiyuk averaged 18.3 yards per reception last year and showed why he can grab the extra yards so effectively, posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Plenty of speed to work with while possessing a strong frame.

With OTA's and training camp all unknowns at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the installations of the playbook could be completed in a virtual format prior to the season starting up.

The good news for San Francisco is ASU head coach Herm Edwards runs a pro-style offense, demanding a lot from his players. So Aiyuk should have a rather smooth transition.

Unlike last season, when Deebo Samuel was somewhat thrown into the fire and asked to produce from Day 1, Aiyuk will have a bit more leeway based on the team's other receiving options. Ideally, he will pencil in as the third option behind Geroge Kittle and Samuel, giving Garoppolo another yards-after-the-catch target.

In addition, Aiyuk probably also will be the deep man on special teams, returning kicks and punts. During his college career, he averaged 27.1 yards on kick returns and 11.7 yards on punt returns.

Given that Shanahan's passing offense largely depends on getting the ball out of Garoppolo's hands in a timely manner, Aiyuk should see lots of quick passes. Also to note, his 33 1/2 inch arms will supply Garoppolo with a significant advantage when feeding him the ball in contested situations.

Overall, Aiyuk projects as a success while being the understudy to Samuel. Aiyuk's physical style will match up well against the opposing team's no. 2 cornerback. Statistically, he more than likely won't shatter the stat sheet, but should be a legitimate no. 3 option on a contending team.