SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Prop Bets for 49ers-Patriots Tilt

Tony Farmer

Earlier in the week, we looked at a juicy Week 7 "teaser bet" involving the 49ers. Today, lets look at the most appealing prop bets in the 49ers-Patriots contest.

SF to score first (+104)

Since Week 1 of last year (including playoffs), the Patriots have scored first in 59 percent (13-9) of their games, while the 49ers have done so at a 72-percent (17-8) clip. Despite Bill Belichick's respected mind and scripted opening drives, the Patriots have surprisingly struggled on the first possession of games.

This season, the Patriots have scored on their first possession only once (1-4, 20 percent) while the Niners converted 67 percent (4-2). Since 2019 (including playoffs), New England cashed in on 36 percent (8-14) of opening drives, compared to San Francisco's 68-percent (17-8) rate. Belichick is notorious for choosing to kickoff to start games. If he wins the coin toss, Kyle Shanahan often scores on his first possession.

SF to make the longest field goal (-115)

When analyzing the longest field goal props, books tend to get lazy and set numbers based solely on which team is more likely to win. For instance, the Patriots and Niners are expected to be close, so both teams have a -115 price. In an expected blowout like the Bills/Jets game, the Bills cost -135 while the Jets are +105. Books don't give much thought to the value of each individual kicker. This is a weakness bettors can exploit.

When analyzing "longest field goal" props, consider which team is going to get more field goal attempts, which kicker is more accurate and which kicker has a more powerful leg. Simply put, 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould is better than Patriots kicker Nick Folk in every way. If Robbie is gold, Nick is aluminum.

Gould has a better career field goal percentage by 6.2 percent, but that difference nearly doubles when you examine field goal percentage from beyond 50 yards. In fact, Belichick may not even trust Folk on deep tries as he's 0-for-1 from 50-plus yards this season and his longest field goal is only 43 yards. Gould has hit 2-of-3 from 50-plus yards and has Shanahan's complete confidence.

Kendrick Bourne will score a TD (+330)

Last season when Kendrick Bourne dropped two passes against Seattle in Week 10, it seemed to motivate him in subsequent weeks as he caught 12-of-15 targets and three touchdowns during his next four games. Last week was another prime time game and another two-drop effort against a division opponent. Look for Bourne to respond in the red zone as Belichick focuses on stopping Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Bourne has caught only one touchdown pass in six games this season after averaging 4.5 touchdown catches the past two seasons. He is due to find the end zone.

Pizza money plays

Below are what I call, "Pizza money" plays. They're not official plays. They're for bettors who want to exchange a few dollars for a thrill.

JaMycal Hasty to score game's first TD (+1600)

Cam Newton scores Patriots first TD (+500)

Kendrick Bourne scores at least two TD (+3000)

JaMycal Hasty scores at least two TD (+2400)

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers will Beat the Patriots

Here are five reasons the San Francisco 49ers will beat the New England Patriots.

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers are in Good Hands With Their Backup Safeties

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers are in good hands with their backup safeties.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three 49ers Who Should Get More Playing Time

Here are three San Francisco 49ers who deserve more playing time.

Nick_Newman

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 7

Here are the give burning questions that will determine whether the San Francisco 49ers beat the New England Patriots Week 7.

Jack Hammer

49ers Put Dante Pettis on the Trade Block

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have made available wide receiver Dante Pettis for a trade. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed this.

Grant Cohn

49ers Safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt OUT against the New England Patriots

Both Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt will miss the San Francisco 49ers game against the New England Patriots.

Grant Cohn

Three Keys to a 49ers win Sunday against the Patriots

In one of the most important games of the season, here are three keys to a 49ers win in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Vinny Saglimbeni

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 7 Game at New England

Here are the five key players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers play the New England Patriots.

Maverick Pallack

49ers RB JaMycal Hasty is Mini-Marshawn Lynch

A breakdown of 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty, who plays like a mini-Marshawn Lynch.

Grant Cohn

by

MattySolo

Why the 49ers Will Have Success Defending Against Cam Newton's Mobility

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers defense will contain New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Jose Luis Sanchez III