Ranking the Top 5 Quarterbacks in 2021 NFL Draft

The 49ers most likely will draft a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2021 draft, so let's take an early look at the first-round quarterback prospects and rank them.

These rankings could change as these prospects play more games. This is how I rank them midway through the college season.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.

The best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, who was the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning. Lawrence arguably has a stronger arm and both of them, plus he seems more mobile. Don't know if Lawrence is as smart as Manning and Luck, but Lawrence certainly seems smart enough. He will be the first pick in the draft. The 49ers won't get him.

2. Kyle Trask, Florida.

Seems like the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Plays in the SEC and faces lots of pressure when the throws from the pocket, and seems to thrive under pressure. Trask is big, tough, accurate and mobile enough. He reminds me of Ben Roethlisberger. He would be a perfect fit for the 49ers offense, and they should draft him if he's available. He may not be available if he wins the Heisman.

3. Zach Wilson, BYU.

Wilson is the most fun to watch of these five quarterbacks. He has a quick release, a cannon, he makes snap throws from all different throwing platforms and he's fast. He's like a mini Patrick Mahomes. Wilson would be a terrific pick for the 49ers, but he comes with more question marks than Trask, because Wilson doesn't face much pressure. He mostly throws from clean pockets. And he's had surgery on his throwing shoulder. So durability will be a question for him in the NFL, given how he likes to improvise and run around.

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State.

Like Wilson, Lance is a terrific athlete who plays at a small school and doesn't face good defenses. So it may take him a season to adjust to the speed of the NFL game, especially considering he will enter the NFL with only 13 starts since high school. But he still could develop into a high-level starting quarterback on the 49ers. He would be a good pick if Trask and Wilson aren't available.

5. Justin Fields, Ohio State.

Fields might be the most athletic of these five quarterbacks. And he originally went to Georgia, but threw only 39 passes there. Then he transferred to Ohio State. This was a mistake. Ohio State is a college-football powerhouse, but it never has produced a successful NFL quarterback. The things Ohio State asks its quarterbacks to do never prepare them for the things they'll have to do in the NFL. It's a shame Fields chose Ohio State. He should have went anywhere else. The 49ers should pass on Fields if he's available.