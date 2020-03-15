All49ers
Report: 49ers Were Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency

Jose Luis Sanchez III

More news involving the San Francisco 49ers and Tom Brady has been revealed by Chris Simms of NBC Sports. Simms has reported that the 49ers are officially out on Brady when free agency kicks off this week. That they are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2020 season. 

Though this news can potentially end the talks of Brady and the 49ers. The real eye-opener here is when Simms mentions that Brady had the 49ers has his top choice in free agency.

"The 49ers are out on Tom Brady." Said Simms on a video post. "That is not gonna happen. And my understanding it was Tom Brady's No. 1 choice was to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. I don't know what happened, but something happened in the last few days, to my understanding, that the 49ers are out on Tom Brady and they will be standing pat on Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback."

All of this hoopla regarding Brady stems from a hypothetical discussion. There was never anything concrete with 49ers' interest to sign Brady nor would had it been possible given their salary-cap situation. 

Even Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shutdown anything that may have been deemed as legitimate with these rumors.

However, Simms is pretty confident that the 49ers and Brady was a possibility since he is going out on a limb to talk about it. Once again, the real eye-opener here is that Brady had the Niners as his top choice. 

That could possibly indicate that he would've taken a discount to the sign with them since the 49ers have other pressing positions to address this offseason.

Whatever the case may be, this may have been the last we have heard of Brady to the 49ers. But then again, it is the offseason after all with the entire sports world frozen due to COVID-19. The only way this rumor will officially die out is when Brady finally strikes a deal with a team. 

NFL Draft 2020: Five (More) Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The 49ers have just one pick (31st overall) in the first four rounds. That limits a lot of the prospects they could potentially pick.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Reunite With TE Delanie Walker?

Despite his age and poor health the last two season, the 49ers should show interest in Walker. Once again, his price tag is the ideal value for the 49ers given their cap situation.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Caddy08

49ers 2020 Free Agency Outlook

With limited salary-cap space, the 49ers will lose more players than they will gain in free agency. Their top priority is to re-sign Arik Armstead.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

ScarletnGoldRonin

49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Defensive End

The 49ers need to bring in another quality defensive end for rotational purposes. It also behooves the Niners to add another end because of the injury history of Dee Ford.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR Jalen Reagor

The San Francisco 49ers are in the wide receiver market this offseason and drafting TCU standout Jalen Reagor could be an option for the team.

Matt Holder

NFL Draft 2020: Five Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

The NFL draft in Las Vegas is just over a month away, which will present a challenge for the San Francisco 49ers who have most of their picks in the back end of the draft.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Lack of Negotiations With Emmanuel Sanders not Surprising

It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers have a ton of tough decisions to make this offseason. That all starts when free agency kicks off in about a week with one of the tough decisions regarding wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

ScarletnGoldRonin

49ers Closing Facilities in Wake of Coronavirus

This includes the SAP Perfromance Center and Levi's Stadium, which will be closed as of March 13 until further notice.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers' Greenlaw, Moseley Earn Performance Pay for Impressive Season

San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley earned a sweet increase in pay on Thursday for their impressive 2019 season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers' Pre-Draft Operations Unaffected by Coronavirus

Scouts of the 49ers do not travel this time of year, so they are taking precautionary steps by default.

Jose Luis Sanchez III