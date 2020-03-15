Report: 49ers Were Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency

More news involving the San Francisco 49ers and Tom Brady has been revealed by Chris Simms of NBC Sports. Simms has reported that the 49ers are officially out on Brady when free agency kicks off this week. That they are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2020 season.

Though this news can potentially end the talks of Brady and the 49ers. The real eye-opener here is when Simms mentions that Brady had the 49ers has his top choice in free agency.

"The 49ers are out on Tom Brady." Said Simms on a video post. "That is not gonna happen. And my understanding it was Tom Brady's No. 1 choice was to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. I don't know what happened, but something happened in the last few days, to my understanding, that the 49ers are out on Tom Brady and they will be standing pat on Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback."

All of this hoopla regarding Brady stems from a hypothetical discussion. There was never anything concrete with 49ers' interest to sign Brady nor would had it been possible given their salary-cap situation.

Even Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shutdown anything that may have been deemed as legitimate with these rumors.

However, Simms is pretty confident that the 49ers and Brady was a possibility since he is going out on a limb to talk about it. Once again, the real eye-opener here is that Brady had the Niners as his top choice.

That could possibly indicate that he would've taken a discount to the sign with them since the 49ers have other pressing positions to address this offseason.

Whatever the case may be, this may have been the last we have heard of Brady to the 49ers. But then again, it is the offseason after all with the entire sports world frozen due to COVID-19. The only way this rumor will officially die out is when Brady finally strikes a deal with a team.