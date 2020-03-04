All49ers
Tom Brady Linked to 49ers is Complete Fabrication

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tom Brady's decision on where he will sign once free agency kicks off has thrown the football world upside down.

It's not too shocking to see considering the fact that he is the biggest name to hit free agency since Peyton Manning. Many fans and media alike have been linking Brady to a plethora of different teams should he move on from the New England Patriots.

However, the most ludicrous and absurd narrative that is being thrown out there is the San Francisco 49ers' desire to sign Brady. In doing so, the 49ers would have to cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo outright or trade him.

What started off as a hypothetical scenario this week turned into a possible legitimate rumor when Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein. You can hear his interview below:

Curran calls the interest on both sides as "real" and ever since then, this rumor has spiraled out of control. Some media outlets have ran with it as something that is concrete.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network quickly dispelled any legitimacy to the serious interest and possibility of Brady joining the 49ers.

"At this point, I just have not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers standpoint besides saying, 'yes, theoretically anything is possible'."

This supplants anything that was believed to be real about this rumor. Brady being linked to the 49ers was just complete fabrication. 

This was only every a hypothetical scenario, which just grew into something bigger than it really was. Even Curran tweeted out and admitted that it was mostly all in good fun when he brought up the idea.

"it was more amused spitballing rooted in a shred of possibility than a "Hey, this could really happen!!!" Chances are remote."

He echoed this same point when he appeared on bay area radio station 95.7 The Game yesterday afternoon.

“They (#49ers) have not emerged in any way, I would say, as a viable team, yet, because Jimmy Garoppolo’s there. But would they look at Brady as an upgrade? I think Kyle Shanahan would. I don’t have that as reporting, that’s hunching.”

This "rumor", which is just a hypothetical scenario, needs to expire. There is zero chance the 49ers will go after Brady, who would be a downgrade at quarterback. Unfortunately, this will continue on until Brady finally signs a deal with a team when free agency opens. Only then will this talk of him joining the 49ers end. 

