Richard Sherman Confirms He Will Not Re-Sign with the 49ers in 2021

Richard Sherman broke news during his Thursday press conference.

He confirmed he will not re-sign with the 49ers in 2021. And Sherman would know -- he's his own agent.

Here's exactly what he said:

"I know the salary cap deal firsthand from dealing with the P.A. and the league. And I know (the 49ers) salary cap situation because I've been in direction communication."

A reporter followed up: "Given the fact that the salary cap is somewhat of a fluid situation -- it is going to drop -- have you completely shut the door? Do you see an opening where you could come back?"

"Like I said when I had the conversation (with the 49ers)," Sherman answered, "if there's some miracle that happens, then sure there's an opening. But there are 40 free agents, and they'll probably have $30 million or less in cap space. They have to bring back Trent (Williams) who costs more than $20 million (per season). They have to pay Fred (Warner) who will cost $18 million-plus per year. So, anybody who knows the situation understands that."

Quite an interesting comment from Sherman.

We learned the 49ers don't intend to re-sign him, but they do intend to re-sign Williams and Warner, and are prepared to pay them handsomely. I doubt the 49ers appreciate Sherman telling the public their plans for free agency, but that's the price of doing business with him. You can't control what he says. He sets the narrative for your team as long as he's on it.

And now he won't be on the 49ers much longer.

Players come and go so quickly around here.